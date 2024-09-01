Arteta offers positive update on Jurrien Timber after his injury scare against Brighton

Arsenal fans feared the worst when Jurrien Timber appeared to suffer a fresh injury before being replaced during the Gunners’ match against Brighton.

The Dutchman missed most of the last campaign due to a serious injury he sustained earlier.

He is like a new signing for Arsenal this summer because he barely played last season, and he has been performing well as he gets opportunities in this campaign.

Timber was selected ahead of players like Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko to start the match against the Seagulls and put in a solid performance.

However, before the end of the game, he seemed to be in discomfort and appeared to have sustained an injury, with Zinchenko coming on to replace him.

Arsenal fans have been anxiously awaiting updates on his condition, and Mikel Arteta was asked about it during his post-match press conference.

The gaffer allayed all fears that he has suffered a fresh injury and said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“He was, I think, cramping.

“He got a kick in the first half and was cramping, so we had to take him off.”

Timber is beginning to show why we signed him, and now is not a good time for him to suffer another injury.

We hope he stays fit longer because that will help us do better than we did in the last campaign.

