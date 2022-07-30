[Image] Arteta officially makes his decision on who is Arsenal’s new captain

There have been hundreds of column inches discussing who should be Arsenal’s new captain for the new season, and now the winner has been officially confirmed on Arsenal.com, and the winner is…. (drum roll)…. MARTIN ODEGAARD!

It is not too much of a surprise, although maybe some fans would have expected someone older, but the 23 year-old has been captain of Norway for over a year now, despite his young age.

He will obviously be wearing the armband for the first time when we take to the field this afternoon against Sevilla, and hopefully he can start off with a nice win in front of the home fans…..