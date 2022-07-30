[Image] Arteta officially makes his decision on who is Arsenal’s new captain

There have been hundreds of column inches discussing who should be Arsenal’s new captain for the new season, and now the winner has been officially confirmed on Arsenal.com, and the winner is…. (drum roll)…. MARTIN ODEGAARD!
It is not too much of a surprise, although maybe some fans would have expected someone older, but the 23 year-old has been captain of Norway for over a year now, despite his young age.
He will obviously be wearing the armband for the first time when we take to the field this afternoon against Sevilla, and hopefully he can start off with a nice win in front of the home fans…..
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Good choice. Captain Øde.
I’m not a fan, Partey should be the captain for me and Maybe Odegard as vice captain
Me personally would have had Gabriel as captain ,I’m not sold on Odegaard and feel we could have gotten better in that number 10 spot .
Agree but thats who he has chosen and thats it. I think, what i have read, he is a nice personality. We will see if he is a nice captain. Im not surprised but not excited either. Better than Xhaka!!!!!!
The player who is always injured and could be on his way out if he gets convicted, Odegaard, a perfect choice, captain for his country I believe
Errr who has been charged with anything? Not TP if thats who you mean….
@Rashid80 and @Dan kit it doesn’t matter if you people like the choice of Odegaard or not. Your opinions holds no water as the club’s decision is made.
Oh!!!!!!!!! How right you are!!!!!!! Give him a sweetie. And neither do yours because that is what they are OPINIONS
I don’t reckon ode will make to be a good captain for arsenal someone older and character should have been chosen.