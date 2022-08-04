Arteta on Arsenal transfers “everything is open still”

Arteta confirms that there is still busines to be done

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal open their Premier League campaign with a tricky fixture at Selhurst Park against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have proved to be a difficult team to overcome, as the Gunners have only won four games against them in the Premier League, since the 2015/16 campaign.

Last season, when the North London outfit desperately needed some points in the hope of qualifying for Champions League, they were knocked down hard by Vieira’s side, who thrashed them three-nil.

And judging by Arsenal’s poor opening day form, fans would definitely be biting their nails.

Roll on next season. Mikel Arteta's young Guns are ready to take over. It's going to be scary. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) August 2, 2022

But the summer business that the club has done has provided the fans with a unique optimism. The acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira has been warmly embraced.

And the latest comments of Arteta would be music to the ears of fans, as the Spaniard hinted at more arrivals at the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window shuts in less than three weeks.

Everything is still open in the transfer window: Arteta

🗣 “We know what to expect there.” Mikel Arteta says his young squad are full of energy and ambition ahead of the new Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/pw7a3GXo8S — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2022

Speaking ahead of the match against Crystal Palace, the youngest Premier League manager said, “We are really active, as you can see with incomings and outgoings.”

“Everything is still open, it’s a long window, a lot has happened, it’s incredible how much business the clubs have done across the Premier League and it shows how competitive it is, and this season is not going to stop that.

He continued, “Players are going to have the need to leave, some others to move and everything is open still.”

🗣 “We are really active.” Mikel Arteta on Arsenal and the summer transfer market.💰 pic.twitter.com/Jcuos9ebHO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2022

The number eight and the attacking wing position will be certainly in the minds of the club’s hierarchy. But with the bloated squad Arteta has at his disposal currently, incomings might not be possible If the departure lounge is not busy from now until the end of the window.

Lately, some players have already left the club, while others look closer to the exit door. If the club are able to offload fringe players, no one can then argue with the stance that Arsenal would go and hunt their top targets in the priority positions.

There’s still a lot of transfer window drama left in the bag, in my opinion.

Yash Bisht