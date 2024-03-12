Arteta on Arsenal’s title chances after going top – “The ambition raises”

Mikel Arteta is pleased with the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City, noting that all that matters is that his team remained on top.

“It’s great to be top, that’s for sure,’ the Spaniard said this when asked about his reaction to Sunday’s fixture. ‘It was an amazing game of football, with two magnificent teams, with so many alternatives.”

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table following their 2-1 victory over Brentford. With Liverpool and City drawing, they remained at the top.

They now have the daunting task of maintaining their lead and ultimately winning the league. Arteta believes it is a wonderful circumstance for his team to be on top, given how good Liverpool and Manchester City are. However, he says that while the club is ambitious and wants to be at the top, he understands that they must take it one game at a time.

“I think it’s an amazing situation that we are involved; looking at the level those two teams [Liverpool and City] have, that we are still there and sitting at the top.

“The ambition raises; we want to continue to be there, and we have to go game by game.”

I’m guessing the Gunners’ current scenario reminds them of last season’s title race. The only difference is the points difference and Liverpool making it a three-horse race; otherwise, the Gunners were on top of the table at this point last season and all they had to do was match their main title rivals’ results, but they didn’t, and City beat them after a difficult run in the final few games of the season.

The Gooners hope the Gunners have learned their lesson, and they expect that to be obvious when they return to Premier League action at the end of March. With 10 games to go, hopefully this time they complete the league season as they should.

Darren N

