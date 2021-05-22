Arteta on Conference League “this club has to be in Europe”

A late surge by Arsenal, winning their last 4 games, has finally seen the Gunners rising up the Premier League table, but it is much too late for us to even reach the Europa League place, never mind the Champions League.
But now we may have to face a new challenge, as tomorrow (if results go as expected) we could pip Tottenham and Everton to a place in the inaugral European Conference League. We have seen over the last few years that playing in distance places every Thursday can affect your League form (although it doesn’t seem to have done Man United any harm this season) but with our highest possible position being 7th, we can only qualify for the 3rd tier European League.
But as far as Arteta is concerned, he just wants Arsenal to play in Europe. “It’s a new competition so I don’t really know what will happen.” he told Arsenal.com. “First of all, let’s try to finish as high as possible and then after we will determine, once we are involved, what the best way is to do it.
“We have experienced in the last few years how tough being in the Europa League is with the amount of games you play and the short turnaround that you have all the time in the Premier League. I think there is a lot of history there with teams that have been involved in the Europa League, and the negative consequences that has in the Premier League positions. But we’ve tried to give it the best possible go, we came a little bit short, but this club has to be in Europe.”
But even before we can think about the new format, and try and come to terms with some of the weird and wonderful clubs and countries Arsenal could be visiting, there is the small matter of getting three points against Brighton tomorrow, and hoping that Everton and Spurs lose.
I suppose, when all is said and done, if we are in it, we should certainly be one of the favourites to win it, so it could make next season even more interesting…
If playing those shit clubs is what Europa is all about I rather playing teams like shelfied United
I don’t care about this competition
It’s even a shame that if we make it
This competition was built for the smaller clubs to text European football not a club like us
Honestly I don’t follow Europa league until last 16 stage. The only thing I can see in this competition is if we make it to the final
Its so painful that Arteta cost us the Europa final in the same manner in which Emery cost us the UEL final. Both made bad tactical decisions. With Arteta he opted to use a false 9 thus killing Arsenal’s attacking threat and in the first leg Villarreal knew they had to have a go to stand a chance of qualifying. With Emery he decided to use 3-4-1-2 against Chelsea’s 4-3-3 which was later overwhelmed in the 2nd half by Chelsea. It was too late when he realized he changed it and went to a four back and many have downplayed the tactical effect by saying Arsenal didn’t show when we were the better team in the 1st half. This is an underachiever’s cup but I guess its better than nothing.
Apart from the revenue stream created by European football. I don’t see why everyone has a wire up their arse nal about being in Europe right now.
“Ooh, we finished seventh and got into a minor European league. We’re so much better than Burnley because of it”. All it will yield is a bit more cash to line the coffers of our owners and not ploughed into the grass roots of the club’s needs ie players.
Let’s face it. On the last occasions that we’ve been in Europe we’ve not fared so well. At times we look like we struggle to qualify against even scant opposition. And we don’t do any better in the more senior European competitions.
Before we can even think about competing in Europe, we’ve gotta get to grips with our own domestic league as that has been a shambles for the longest time. If we can’t handle the likes of Wolves, Everton, Fulham, West Ham, Burnley et al here at home how do we expect to gain credibility in Europe. We’ve got to get things right at home and start to show we can compete for major honours at home before we extend ourselves elsewhere.
We have to put this team and club back together and start vieing for the EPL title on a more sustained basis, not just a fourth place, losers spot.
Let’s sort one thing out at a time. Home front first, then Europe later !