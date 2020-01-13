According to the Mirror, Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal are probably losing their ‘most important’ player following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s three-match suspension after his sending off against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners captain saw an initial yellow card upgraded to a red after a reckless tackle on Palace midfielder Max Meyer, it seem as though the referee’s decision was correct – which has dealt us a major blow.

The Gabon superstar will now serve a three-match suspension, ruling him out of the crucial clashes with this season’s surprise package Sheffield United and rivals Chelsea.

Here’s what our gaffer had to say on the impact of Aubameyang’s suspension:

“We are losing probably the most important player,”

“This is never nice but we have other players that can play in that position. We will try to find a way and be as competitive as possible.”

“Hopefully [the other players] can take a step forward now that Auba is not able to contribute to the team with goals.”

“Someone else has to do it and I want to see their reaction too.”

Aubameyang’s suspension is a massive blow to the side, the clinical finisher has scored 14 league goals for the Gunners this season.

The ace’s killer instinct in front of goal has single-handedly won plenty of points for the Gunners since Aubameyang’s arrival in England.

Only Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy has scored more goals in the top-flight than our skipper this season.

Should Mikel Arteta make any tactical changes in an attempt to lessen the impact of Aubameyang’s absence to the team?