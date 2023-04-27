Arteta On Man City defeat “They’re an exceptional team, but we are an exceptional team as well”

Arsenal’s title chances were shattered on Wednesday night. They had hoped to leave the Etihad Stadium with a memorable triumph, but that was not the case. Manchester City demonstrated their class by defeating them 4-1.

The Gunners were once in command of the Premier League title race. They led Manchester City by eight points. As you read this, they are no longer in control following three draws and the 4-1 defeat on Wednesday night, surrendering nine points in their last four games. They are now only two points ahead of Manchester City, despite having played two more games.

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after his team was humiliated in Manchester. The Spaniard agreed tha the best team triumphed. However, he believes that his team’s game plan was thwarted because they did not begin the game as they should have, executing the basics.

Additionally, he also denied reports that his players froze.

“I don’t think they were scared, but the way we started the game, we put ourselves on trouble in many situations. When that happens we could not grab the game the way we wanted,” the Arsenal boss said.

Anyway, Arteta is still confident things may go his team’s way. He feels the league is not decided yet. About that, he said, “The stats at the start of the season said we’d finish sixth or seventh, and we are where we are. There’s still five games to go. I’ve been in this country 22 years, and things change a lot. They’re an exceptional team, but we are an exceptional team as well.”

Losing at the Etihad wasn’t what many Gooners expected, but it has happened.

What do you think the manager should do going forward?

Daniel O

—————————————

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…