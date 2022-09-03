Arteta on Man United: “they are going to win a lot of football matches”

So Arsenal’s biggest game of the season so far is coming up tomorrow at Old Trafford, and despite the fact that United lost their first two games, they have bounced back and now won three in a row, including beating Liverpool at Anfield.

But the Gunners are also in a rich vein of form, but Arteta is well aware of the challenge our weakened team faces tomorrow. The boss said in his pre-game press conference: “When you look at the squad that they have, the players that they have signed the amount of money they have spent in the market, it is no surprise – they are going to win a lot of football matches. The history of Manchester United tells you this is going to happen. They are a big rival, we know that and we are going to compete with them.”

When asked if this was our biggest test of the season, he declared: “The test in the Premier League is every single week, every opponent that you play. You see it in every game that will be played this weekend and I don’t expect anything different.”

We have historically got an awful record at Old Trafford, but Arteta is not worried about previous records but the focus is on tomorrow. Does he think it could be a problem? “I don’t think so. We have gone through things like that when we hadn’t won at Stamford Bridge for 20 or something years, but you need to believe that you will do that. If you can play the way you want to play, you will win football matches. We’ve done it, and that’s the belief that we have.

“It’s not something new. We’ve done it, we have to do it again and we have to believe from today, yesterday and straight after the game that we are capable of going there and playing how we want in the match.”

It also looks like Arsenal have now suffered on the injury front. Does that worry the boss ahead of the Man United game, and is he happy that we can continue our form with using his backup players? “I hope we do and I hope we can still play really well with many other players. I don’t have to point my finger at something to lose a football match and that is not something that I do to analyse a performance.”

Let’s hope that we are all analysing another amazing win for the Gunners tomorrow night. The atmosphere will be amazing and we can only hope that the boys do their very best, and hopefully come away with all three points….

