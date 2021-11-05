Arteta on Watford – “Any team can cause you problems”

So, Arsenal now have a chance to go an incredible 10 games unbeaten on Sunday lunchtime, and with our game being at the Emirates against another relegation candidate in Watford, there is no reason to believe we can’t get all three points.

Watford have won just two of their last 9 league games. One was at Goodison Park where Everton somehow managed to concede 4 goals in the last 12 minutes, and Watford’s only other win was at home against rock-bottom Norwich.

But there is the wild card of Watford having appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new coach, and he has now had a few weeks to try and get his ideas over to his players, and as Arteta says, anything can happen in the EPL:

The boss told Arsenal.com: “Every game is different, they have a new manager, a team that needs wins – as we do – and in this league any team can cause you problems, can beat you, and you always have to be aware of that.

“They had an incredible run last year and to do what they did, and now they have changed the manager, it is always difficult in this league for any team so I imagine coming from the Championship is even harder. But it is a team that has been for many years in the league, they are our neighbours next to us and they are tough to beat.”

You can’t disagree that shock results are happening much more often in this day and age, but surely Arsenal just have to turn up with the same confidence and resilience that they showed in our last few games and we should be okay, shouldn’t we?

