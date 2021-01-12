Arteta only answers to the Kroenkes with Edu now working under him

Mundo Deportivo reports that Mikel Arteta is no longer reporting to Director of Football Edu, but more that things are the other way around.

The Spaniard was initially signed as head coach when he was brought in to take over following a string of struggling results under both Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg, and his impact was immediate.

He brought a newfound feeling to the club, a fighting spirit to be seen on the pitch, and an aura which lifted those inside the club, as well as the onlookers on the outside.

He’s since been promoted to manager, which while unreported was expected to bring more importance and a stronger say in the goings on at the club, the Spanish report now claims that he has since moved further up the food chain.

Raul Sanllehi was one of the cogs which was removed, someone who was believed to play a key role in signings, with one of the Kroenke family tasked with control over contract negotiations.

The report claims that the departures, and the reshuffle in personnel has seen Arteta given a role similar to that of Arsene Wenger previously, and that Edu now answers to him within the hierarchy.

Has Mikel done enough to deserve such power within the club? Are the club piling too much pressure on such an inexperienced manager?

Patrick