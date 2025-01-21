Arteta open to another warm weather camp if Arsenal Champions League top 8

At the start of 2024, Arsenal embarked on a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, which significantly boosted their form in the second half of last season. That trip proved instrumental in helping the team regain their momentum and perform more consistently in the latter stages of the campaign.

Now, as Arsenal struggle to find their rhythm this season, it seems that such a break might be beneficial again. However, scheduling another training camp may not be feasible given their busy calendar. The Gunners face a demanding schedule across multiple competitions, leaving little room for a break of that nature.

One potential way to create time for a training camp would be for Arsenal to avoid participating in a knockout playoff game in the Champions League. If they can secure automatic qualification for the second phase of the competition, this could open up an opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to regroup and reset.

Arsenal still have their fate in their hands, as winning their next two Champions League games would ensure they progress without needing a playoff. These upcoming matches are fixtures that fans expect them to win, but the difficulty of competing at the highest level of European football cannot be underestimated.

During his media duties with Arsenal Media, Arteta was asked if the team would consider embarking on another warm-weather training camp should they avoid the playoffs. He emphasised that the focus remains on achieving their immediate goals before planning anything further. Arteta stated: “My thinking is let’s do what we have to do first, which is always difficult because we are talking about the Champions League. If we manage to do that, we will have the best ideas on the table to make the right decision.”

While Arteta remains open to the possibility of another camp, he also believes the Gunners can turn their season around without the need to travel. His comments suggest that Arsenal’s recovery and improvement will ultimately depend on their performances in the coming weeks rather than on external solutions.

If Arsenal do manage to avoid the playoff stage, the decision on whether to organise a training camp will likely hinge on the team’s physical and mental state at that point. For now, Arteta and his squad remain focused on achieving success in their immediate matches.