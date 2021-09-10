Arteta opens the door for Wilshere to train with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has opened the door for Jack Wilshere to return to Arsenal as the former Gunners midfielder searches for a new club.

Wilshere has been without one since Bournemouth refused to extend his contract with them at the end of last season.

The Englishman is still only 29 and should be in the prime of his career now.

However, injuries forced him to leave Arsenal and it has dogged his career so far.

The former West Ham man is now looking for a new team and he was recently training with Italian club Como.

However, Brexit means he would need a European passport before he can play for them and he doesn’t possess one.

He is now set to find another club that will give him a chance and one of the most important things he would do while searching for his next club is to stay fit.

Arteta was asked if the midfielder can train with his team as he searches for a new club and he said via Sun Sports:

“He’s someone that I know, that I shared a dressing room with.

“He’s so loved around the club with every person here. Our doors are always open.”