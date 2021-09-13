Arteta opens up on awful start – “Normally the easiest thing to do is blame the players”

Arsenal finally got a much-needed win against Norwich, although it was hardly the awe-inspiring victory we were all hoping for.
But the Gunners did dominate the match with 30 attempts on target, although our only goal was a very scrappy affair they did deserve to take all three points.
Mikel Arteta was immensely relieved, and he has admitted that the period after our 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City he was “at the lowest” and needed the support of his family and friends after hearing all the criticisms aimed at him in the media. The boss told the Independent: “What I did probably was against myself because you are upset with yourself, you are angry, you are tired.
“You just want to hit yourself because you are not doing things right and you are not getting the outcome you think you deserve. You have to understand why you do it. So after the loss against City, probably I was at the lowest. Then you start to try to analyse things. You hear different opinions – media, criticism – and then probably you go even further.
“Then starts the importance of having the family I have, the wife and kids I have, the parents and the friends I have. In difficult moments they show their commitment in your relationship with them. After that it is every person that works in this club, from top to bottom, and the energy they try to provide.”
“That negativity has to come away,” he said. “You have to bear in mind that first of all you are doing everything you can to your best capacity, and don’t kid yourself or look for excuses. Normally the easiest thing to do is blame the players, [to say] ‘They are not good enough, I have this, I have that’ and then you try to over-coach them. I was not willing to do that because first of all they don’t deserve that.”
Now we have all seen how Arteta and Edu have tried to be more open and transparent about how the club operates, not to mention letting the Amazon cameras in to record it all in gory detail, but I’m not sure that Arteta should be revealing his inner feelings like this, or even letting the media get to him in such a way that he got even more depressed.
Having heard some players say that he told them not to let their heads down and to stay positive, it seems weird that he is admitting that he was struggling himself while thinking of blaming the players….
He can not use the blame game as he as used it time after time since here’s been here maybe he’s just realised that he’s the problem .
He should do the honourable thing and resign ,it’s obviously effecting him and anyone with a brain can see he is way out of his depth and things have not improved in his 18 months here .
Shame the club didn’t have the balls to replace him with atleast a manager with abit more experience.
i dont think its a surprise to anyone that he was strugling to stay positive. so its not really insight.
even to the players. it shows them that the entire team is suffering not just a single player feeling down. some pros and cons to this management position.
1 x FA cup, 2nd best points total after xmas last yr, 30 shots with domination and a win this weekend…. the man cant win. get over yourself.
So negative, pathetic non sense…
If Arteta really “opened up” he would say.
1 It took me two seasons to realize I was no longer at Man City.
2. Half my squad is over the hill, average or in the case of many of the English quota players close to useless.
3. If I could I would have bought a dozen new guys not just six this summer but we could not move enough deadwood.
4. We expected to beat Brentford draw with Chelsea and lose to City.
5. We expected to beat Norwich, we expect to beat Burnley and a point would be ok with Spurs.
We expect to beat Brighton Palace and Villa while we hope for a point at Leicester.
We need to beat Watford and Newcastle cause we ain’t getting anything at Anfield or Old Trafford.
6. Edu and I expect 7th by Xmas.
7. We’d love to offload Lacazette Elneny Mari Kolasinac and Nketiah in January and buy another AM and striker.
I’d rather we sold Saliba
Next summer we hope to sell Niles, Nelson, Guendouzie and Saliba and bring in 5 more young profile players.
6. I know my job is on the line and will go ack to Spain and coach when I finish here.
Our recent result has surely fixed the problem a little bit. The players and him had better quit social media
Arteta talks too much. He is better suited as a pundit rather than a team manager.
Arsenal is obviously too big for the apprentice.
He also contributed to his own problem by rewarding a player like xhaka with extended contract and more playing time instead of selling him to Roma.
Xhaka paid him back with a reckless tackle leading to a red card against man City.
I fear the likes of lokonga will suffer playing time when the almighty xhaka returns.
The real test will come when we play spurs with our full team.
Fingers crossed.
In the history of football it is blame the manager and it should be blame the manager. Particularly in the context of a big club, results prove top managers win trophies. Blame players………. bloody codswallop!
The table never lies,
Empty words don’t win trophies,
Sorry excuses don’t give 3 points.
Fans positivity and support,
A good and capable manager they don’t make.
He is good at talking the talk,
But still he can’t walk the walk.
The table never lies.
Not sure whether folks are upset at his interview or if they are just using the interview to further bash Arteta. I suspect it’s the latter as for the life of me I can’t see anything in his words above that are the least bit contentious. His honesty is refreshing and I’m glad he’s done some soul searching which is something that some (including me) have questioned if he is capable of.