Arteta opens up on how his players are feeling ahead of season opener

Mikel Arteta has revealed a conversation he had with his Arsenal players in which they vowed to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners have come close to achieving that success in back-to-back seasons and are now determined to get over the line.

Last season, they demonstrated they have the resilience to sustain a title challenge until the final day.

It was the closest they have come to winning the title, taking the race to the final moments of the league season.

This season, they are eager to improve further and finally claim the crown as the best club in the Premier League.

Arsenal players were heartbroken for the second time in as many seasons last term, but they are not giving up and have vowed to their manager that they will keep trying until they win the title.

Arteta revealed this and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘(They have been hungry) since the last day (of the season).

‘We had a gathering together with all the club players and the players were saying to me, “We’re going to be better, we’re going to do it, we want more.”

‘They are the ones driving that ambition. So that’s always positive.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We begin a new season, and hopefully, our boys will get the job done in this campaign.

