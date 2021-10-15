Arteta opens up on Ramsdale’s progress so far

Aaron Ramsdale has earned the number one spot ahead of Bernd Leno in recent weeks, and Mikel Arteta was quizzed on how the English shot-stopper is settling in in north London.

The 24 year-old signed from Sheffield United in the summer, with the initial expectation that he would play as back-up to Bernd Leno, but he has taken his opportunities to impress with both hands, and has now started each of the club’s last four Premier League matches of late.

Any doubts about the credibility of his signing has since evaporated, with Ramsdale conceding just once from five competitive matchups, and manager Arteta has been quizzed on his new number one.

“We tried to make a decision as a club to sign and bring in the right profile that we believe he had all the qualities needed to succeed at the club,” the Spaniard said in the pre-match conference ahead of Monday’s fixture with Crystal Palace(via Arsenal.com). “It’s very early to make a judgement of how good he is, but the way that he’s settled and what he can transmit on and off the pitch I think is really important. He has engaged and he has adapted really well to the club. I think he’s getting a very good connection as well to our supporters and he’s performing well, which is the most important thing.

Arteta was then asked if he expects Aaron to take the number one spot for England in the near future, to which he replied: “He needs to keep performing like what he’s done and always try to think about what he’s doing right, and then continue to do those things, be humble and think about the things he can improve. Then, everything will come naturally, as has already happened very early on with him, to be a goalkeeper with his age and his career. He deserves that because of how he’s handled every step along the way. Some of them have been difficult moments and disappointments, which are important as well to evolve in your career.”

If Ramsdale continues with his form that we have seen thus far, I would go as far as to say that he will be a shoo-in to overthrow Jordan Pickford before the World Cup, although it remains to be seen whether Dean Henderson could also be knocking on the door as well.

Is there any doubt that the AR will be the number one for both club and country in the near future?

Patrick