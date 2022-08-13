Arteta opens up on why Gabriel Jesus is a defender’s nightmare

Gabriel Jesus has played a part in all four goals of Arsenal’s in the 4-2 victory over Leicester this afternoon, and manager Mikel Arteta is rightfully pleased with his summer signing.

The Gunners were in top form today, storming off into a 2-0 lead before the break, before cancelling out two Foxes goals almost immediately to retain a two-goal advantage almost entirely throughout the second-half.

That man Jesus was the one to bag both first-half goals, before teeing up Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli for our two after the interval, and it was no surprise that reporters were quick to question Arteta about him in his post-match conference.

“We know what Gabi can do,” Arteta told reporters after the full-time whistle (via Football.London). “He scored two and got two assists and is still disappointed because he thinks he should have scored four. That’s the standard, that’s the mentality. You need to go to a different level.

“I wouldn’t like to play against him. I’ve never been a defender, but I can imagine I wouldn’t enjoy it. He’s so mobile, so intuitive, always sharp and proactive to play in any moment and phase in the game, and it’s a real threat.”

Jesus was in top form in pre-season, and while we wanted to hold our reservations a little going into the Premier League season, he has made a huge impact today in only our second outing of the term.

Jesus really looks like he could be the man to take us to that next level, and we now look like we have a squad who should well be challenging for the top four, and I know we hate to get too carried away early on, but it feels like everything is falling into place at the Emirates.

Patrick