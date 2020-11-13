“Arteta Out”? Can Arsenal fans stop being so fickle for a change?

‘Arteta Out’ Makes Zero Sense by Dan Smith
So I actually haven’t given my opinion of if I’m in the camp of ‘Arteta In’ or ‘Arteta Out’.
First of all let me clarify that last Sunday’s performance against Aston Villa was a disgrace. Forget the result, the performance was unacceptable.
From day one our manager has spoken about the standards of the club and not accepting those who don’t follow those standards. Well everyone associated with the Arsenal has to stress we cannot tolerate an evening like last weekend again. It was that bad. So bad that some of the confidence the players may have felt at the end of last season has evaporated.
Yet even while watching Aston Villa humiliate us. Even being aware that we have one of the ficklest fan bases in the country, I never envisaged that there would be calls for Arteta to be sacked!
As a human experience it’s fascinating.
I don’t know if some gooners just do it for their YouTube Channels or have actually become this reactionary. How can the same readers who told me that Arsenal were title contenders, were winning the Champions League inside three years, that Arteta was better than Pep Guardiola and Wenger, change their minds after 8 games?
This isn’t about me saying ‘I told you so’ but go back to articles in the summer and compare what was being said then to what is being said now. It’s actually scary.
Don’t get me wrong I agree our coach might be too inexperienced, that he was simply a cheap option, so grateful for the job that he was willing to accept limitations (just like Emery).
The difference is that that was my opinion from the day we hired him. Common sense said that an assistant manager wouldn’t be first choice on your short list.
The Arsenal job should attract anyone in the world. Yet an Allegri is only taking the post if he believes it’s realistic to be a champion. 10 minutes into an interview any high-profile name would see the lack of ambition.
When I tried to say this, I was dismissed, called negative, etc. Yet – own your opinions. We can’t keep every week going between the two extremes.
I actually think we may have stumbled on someone special in Arteta, but I fear he won’t get the time to build what he wants. This is why I tried to dismiss any talk of a title bid. You could see what was going to happen a mile off.
Unrealistic expectations putting unfair pressure on the Spaniard, meaning fans get angry when they realize (shock) this team is not as good as they think.
I won’t demand Arteta be sacked, because I had prepared my mind that to get back to our old levels we have to go through many lows. If you finish 8th, that to me means you’re an inconsistent team, So why be shocked if in the next campaign we remain inconsistent?
I also think it would be so unfair to hire someone you know has zero experience, and then sack him a year later for having zero experience.
Our recruitment team must have realised that they were appointing a man who would learn on the job.
Maybe lockdown has made it seem longer, but the poor bloke hasn’t even had 12 months as a manager yet. He’s in his rookie year yet let’s sack him because he’s a rookie.
Then, take the emotion out of it and just be practical. What would happen if we did make a change? Do you think the criteria for the position would change?
It’s been proved since Mr Wenger left, established names don’t want to work under the current model. So you just replace one gamble with another one. Someone so grateful for the high-profile job they nod and smile. They accept only loans in January and slashing the wage bill.
That’s why I maintain while Stan Kroenke is in charge, we will never win the League.
If our owner wanted to, he could have got an Allegri and give 200 million to rebuild the squad
So I guess my attitude is, if I don’t think we will win title under Mr Kroenke anyway, we may just as well see how the Arteta experiment works?
I’m just going to ask though. From now to the Leeds game decide what your opinion is. If your point of view is, you want Arteta out please don’t flip flop if we get 3 points at Elland Road.
Alternatively if you spent the summer saying Arteta was better than Arsene Wenger you can’t change your thinking after 4 defeats, however painful.
That’s why our fan base have become a laughing stock.
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan Smith
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
our fan base in general is not just a laughing stock but arguable the most toxic there is in world football.
I’m a season ticket holder and attend 99% of all home games and maybe 25-30% of away games and the stadium if someone has a bad game is awful.
I love going to games, I really do and I spend alot of money each year to do so, but the atmosphere from say 5 years ago till UE got the boot just made me really think long and hard if I wanted to go to the game just because of that.
Booing our own players, insulting them when they come off is just not acceptable, we as fans are giving the opposition a home game and an extra 60K men on the pitch.
I hate to think what might happen when we can go back into stadiums
I’m from a different generation and maybe you are too, and don’t feel in any way entitled like many today. Yes, we had glory years; the first double, the successes of GG followed by the best years of AW, but we did have plenty of lean years in between and I don’t recall the nastiness that has since reared its ugly head in the way you have described and what we have witnessed with planes flying over the Emirates. Perhaps it was the fading after the dominant years with Wenger and the disillusionment that was keenly felt that our new squillionaire owner was not ambitious enough to reach for the top again.
I just don’t know, but to call for Arteta’s head now is nonsensical and shows that even with an FA Cup and European football this season, that enough fans have no understanding of patience. 11 months plus Covid still with us and it’s ‘get rid’ time already for some. No doubt Arteta has some thinking to do but it is too early to judge in my mind.
Agreed Val.
I gave up my season ticket after the third Emirates season due to the crap fans near where I was seated (in the family section would you believe). It regularly made the six hour return journey the most dispiriting, depressing experience of what should have been a really joyous occasion. I’ve been to around 1500 games home & away in my time, so have some great memories and am probably over £1500 per year better off by not going any more so not too fussed about it.
You don’t get this at WHL!!!
Wow, I’m surprised at that, Jax. I normally opt for the family enclosure… have sat in most areas, but FE is my fave!
I’m in my late 50’s SueP
We have 1! just ! really poor performance and its MA out, we had plenty of really poor performances under Wenger, even during his glory years.
Liverpool had to wait 30 years to win another title and you never heard nonsense like this from there fan base, that only reared its ugly head when the manager was actually doomed and even then it was just a small minority.
Jax, I live literally a stones throw from the Emirates, if I dont go to the game i can hear it like its on the telly
People have been saying Arteta out for months now regardless if Arsenal win or lose if he left today Arsenal would be screwed it’s just easier to blame the manager for everything people don’t like. No mention of the good he has done stupid people.
Its not a question, according to me, about Arteta in or out. It is too early at this stage to judge Arteta and one must give him atleast one full season to be fair. Arteta is doing a great job, no doubt, he has made us difficult to beat, he has made us competitive against the big teams, he has brought back belief in the team and also to a large extent united the players and fan base. However, there are some things which are a mystery to me:
1. Not playing Ozil when there is no viable alternative, he would have definitely flourished with Partey and Gabriel behind him, he would have focussed on the attack and conjured up assists and goals. If not Ozil than Arsenal should have gone in for Aouar or Szoboszlai in the summer to make up for the lost creativity which is essential to break down teams. Sometimes offence is the best way of defence. If we score early it puts pressure on the opposition and that gives our team an opportunity to score another when the opposition make open spaces trying to equalise.
2. What has happened to Saliba remains a mystery. He is neither loaned out nor playing for Arsenal.
3. Arteta should go with a 433 system unless necessary and the players are being stifled and choked with the current system. There is no freedom to express themselves and he has got to change to 433 asap. Our team is giving more respect than is required to the opposition and the opposition is taking full advantage of that. This is not the real Arsenal. The real Arsenal goes at the opposition without fear. So Arteta must change formation and tactics asap because otherwise top 4 will soon be out of sight.
4. Change in personnel-Arteta should not persist with Laca and Willian. Play Pepe as CF if required and bring in Nelson on the wings and Willock in the midfield.
I trust Arteta and the process but time is short and in the League there is no much room for errors. All teams have improved and improvised and arsenal should do likewise if we are harbouring ambitions of top 4, which as Arsenal we have the right to.
Arteta is not the right person to lead Arsenal and regrettably even Kronke knows this. He has hired Arteta because he wanted a grateful hand who will not be able to press for demands. Arteta has exhibited his yes-man syndrome and it is obvious Arsenal is sinking deeper under him. If Kronke wants Arsenal back to the glory days he must hire one that is really in charge. If he wants Arsenal as a viable business venture he must pump in money to expect more money. Other clubs that spend money are not charity organizations. Another thing Arteta should bring back Ozil or hire a player who has Ozil’s quality. There is a vacum in Arsenal created by the absence of Ozil.
If 10 wins from 14 games, first trophy of the season, and away wins at Liverpool, Leicester, and Man Utd, without conceding, and beating the league champions twice, is a dreadful start to the season, I wonder what a good start to the season looks like?
I am one of those who believe we are title challengers this season. I have said so in your articles and reply to your comments but I have never said Mikel out.
When you say same people who say we are title challengers winning champions League inside three years have changed their minds you should mention names.
As a now regular reader of this site, I have seen a lot of those who say Arteta out are the ones who didn’t like Mikel from the start of this season and have been critical of him whenever an opportunity arise. Some were even called out for their silence on our Old Trashford display.