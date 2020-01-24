Mikel Arteta outlines ’50/50′ stance on January transfers for Arsenal

According to Football.London, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has outlined his ’50/50′ stance on potential transfers for the Gunners during the January transfer window.

The Spaniard was of course quizzed on potential incoming at the Emirates Stadium in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday evening’s FA Cup 4th round clash against Bournemouth.

Arteta’s responses seem to indicate that he’s willing to stay tight-lipped on any rumours involving the Gunners as we approach the final stage of the January transfer window.

Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in a top four spot look unlikely with the side sitting 10 points off fourth-placed Chelsea, of course the team could make a serious challenge if they were boosted by some January reinforcements.

Here’s what the former Gunners captain had to say on potential arrivals this month:

“We are looking at different positions, obviously since I joined we lost Calum [Chambers] and we had other circumstances and injuries in that position so it’s true that at the back we have been short.

“There are other positions as well, depending on what happens in the market that we might need to assess.”

“At the moment I am 50/50 because this transfer [window] is very complicated and I only want to bring somebody in if I’m convinced he can really improve the level that we have.”