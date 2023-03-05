Arteta overwhelmed by Arsenal’s amazing comeback – “It was madness”

We are all used to Arsenal giving us heart attacks but yesterday’s win over Bournemouth was the Cherries on the cake!

When Billings put Bournemouth 1-0 up with the second-fastest goal in Premier League history, and then we saw Trossard limp off injured, it looked like it was going to be one of those days for the poor Emirates home fans, butthey certainly got their money’s worth in the end.

The longer it went on, the worse it looked, with the Cherries having great chances to double their lead, but we still went into the breal 1-0 down.

As waited impatiently for the comeback, we suddenly found ourselves 2-0 down with just half an hour to go, so it was a relief when Partey pulled one back just a few minutes later, but we still had to score twice more to retain our lead in the title race.

Then we got Ben White popping up with his first goal for the Gunners, which set us up for the incredible finale. And when Reiss Nelson scored that screamer in the dying seconds the who stadium erupted!

This is what Arteta had to say after the game: “Probably that everyone is a bit overwhelmed. It was madness from the first second of the game; that routine we knew they could do. They did it brilliantly but we defended so poorly. We had to climb a mountain against 10 players behind the ball. We tried in every single way. We didn’t score the goal and suddenly we were 2-0 down because of a set-play.

“After that, [it was about] don’t lose the shape, don’t lose the discipline and start to do all the simple things right and try to score the first one. We did that. We showed a lot of maturity and resilience to do that. Once we did it, the atmosphere and the place changed the energy. Then it was about going for the second one. We created a lot of situations. I think we had 31 shots in total. When we scored the second one, it was: ‘OK, let’s throw the toys out and go for it’. I thought the subs made a huge impact today. I’m so happy for Reiss after the difficult months he’s had. It was an incredible day at the end.

“The team and individuals showed a different level of willingness to win, determination and initiative today. When the game gets ugly, there’s a moment that you can lose momentum, you can start to hide and start to navigate through the game. The players didn’t do that. They wanted the game, they wanted the ball every time, they took risks, they took initiative and kept trying until we broke them down. It was great to see that from the team.”

It was an amazing day for the fans and even more incredible for Arteta and the players, who surely proved to themselves that they will never give up and will fight for this title every step of the way.

COME ON YOU GOONERS!

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

