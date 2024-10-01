Arteta pays tribute to PSG for believing in him as an 18-year-old

Mikel Arteta spent some time on loan at PSG as a youngster while coming through the ranks at Barcelona.

The Gunners’ manager was developed at La Masia, but due to limited opportunities in the Barca first team, he was sent on loan to Paris despite his obvious talents. He was 18 when the Ligue 1 club took a chance on him, making him part of their squad and giving him the opportunity to further his development. In Paris, he was teammates with players like Ronaldinho and Jay-Jay Okocha, and Arteta remains grateful for that experience.

Ahead of his Arsenal side facing PSG in the Champions League, he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘In a club of that size and city, which is probably the most beautiful one in Europe, it’s an experience that will stay with me forever.

‘With team-mates that shaped who I want to be as a player, and I think igniting in me something to become a manager. We had Ronaldinho, Jay-Jay Okocha, Nicolas Anelka, Mauricio Pochettino, Gabriel Heinze. They were all unbelievable.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

PSG played an important role in Arteta’s development, and we can understand why he would never forget the club for the chance he received from them early on.

Hopefully, we can secure all three points when we face the Parisians.

