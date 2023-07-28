Arteta pays tribute to Wenger and reveals one value he learnt from him

Mikel Arteta, the current manager of Arsenal, has expressed his heartfelt tribute to Arsene Wenger following the unveiling of a statue in honour of the legendary former manager.

Arteta had the privilege of playing for Wenger during his time as a player at Arsenal, and the Frenchman even bestowed upon him the prestigious role of captain.

Wenger’s remarkable tenure at the Emirates spanned an impressive 22 years before he bid farewell to the club in 2018. Despite his departure, Wenger has continued to contribute to the world of football through his involvement with FIFA.

Last year marked Wenger’s return to Arsenal for the first time since his departure, and the unveiling of the statue serves as a fitting tribute to preserve his remarkable legacy at the club. The statue stands as a symbol of Wenger’s enduring impact on Arsenal and the profound respect and appreciation he holds in the hearts of players, fans, and the football community as a whole.

Speaking about his former manager, Arteta said via Arsenal Media:

“I learned so much from him and if I had to pick one of his many great values, it is how loyal he was and how much he defended the club, its players and football in general.

“The passion he has for the game is just phenomenal and you could see that. He really wanted to respect the game and he wanted it to be played in a certain way. Also, the way he always put the club in front of any personal interest at all times is something that I have tried to learn from him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There truly would be no modern Arsenal without mentioning Wenger for the tremendous work he did at the club in the 90s, 2000s and 2010s.

He kept us in the top four for two decades and ensured we remained one of the traditional big sides in the Premier League, which set the standard for other managers after him.

