Arteta picking his favourites is clearly not working

Favourites in football doesn’t always work! by Shenel
In a game against a Spurs team who can break you on the counter, I feel Arteta, despite us dominating the game, got his tactics wrong as we came out of another big game with 0 points. A player of Aubameyang’s calibre should have and should always be deployed in the centre, which we are yet to see under Arteta for what reason I don’t know! It is becoming increasingly frustrating to see the build-up play we know we are capable of, with some sublime passes and chances but with inconsistent results at the end of it!
We have many experienced and talented key players who we know can play well and win games and when everyone is in tune with each other we are unbeatable. But why do tactics work in some games and not others? Despite the inevitable 4-0 demolition of Norwich – (which if it didn’t happen given Arsenal’s inconsistencies wouldn’t have been much of a shock for us fans, given how things have gone this season)- who are now relegated, every other game, before and after that, has been tough for us to get through, and if we do get through, it hasn’t been without the hard work and grit needed by the team.
Arteta seems to think the Xhaka/Ceballos partnership works well, but for me it is lacking something. There is no doubt that Xhaka has improved immensely but I don’t think he benefits much to play alongside Ceballos. He himself is a good player but again he is too inconsistent and, as we witnessed yesterday, he lost the ball quite a lot in midfield at key moments, that if it wasn’t for Martinez and some last ditch defending we would have lost by more than 2-1.
Despite our team not being the worst, we are clearly lacking some creativity in the midfield and whether Ozil or Torreira would be the players to give that to us remains to be seen, but we won’t ever find out whether their “pay packets are deserving of their performances” if they don’t get the chances they surely deserve! The longer they don’t get their chances the more it will give fans a chance to berate them for being paid and not doing “anything to deserve it.”
Arteta needs to wake up and realise that the same team selections with certain players do not work for every game. He needs to be a manager that realises he has other talented, world class players that given a chance can be the one main factor that can help win us games!
I know some managers have their favourites, but that is definitely not the way to run the team! What do you think, Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Its high time for people like you to realise that Xhaka is not a good player. There’s always a problem in the midfield, but don’t ever think that Ozil can solve it. For three yrs, he’s been performing badly. Arteta needs to swallow his pride and start considering Gouendouzi and Maitland-Niles in the midfield. That’s where the problem of Arsenal starts
“We have many experienced and talented key players who we know can play well and win games ”
Who knows so? Speak for yourself, the team is filled below average players, other than Aubameyang and Leno, I dare you to mention a world class player from the team.
You keep requesting Auba plays center, yet you keep ignoring the fact that it’ll destabilize the rest of the attack, you guys keep singing this center forward thing as though Auba is good at bringing others into play, as though Emery and Freddie weren’t making use of Auba on the wings too.
Other than his pace and goals, what else does Auba offers to the team despite being a world class goalscorer?
Ask yourself all the games Auba played as top 9, what did he do? Seems you guys don’t know Auba disappears in games whenever he’s not on the scoresheet.
Use him as top 9 and risk weakening the attack?
Torreira just came back from how many months training and you’re expecting him to be rushed in?
Don’t even get me started on Ozil.
Sugarcoat it all you want, Torreira was never a creative midfielder or bought to be one and Ozil is a declined player who’s a shadow of his former self.
I’d like to see what other options Arteta has that you keep requesting he makes use of.
Willock should be starting? Ozil should be starting? Guendouzi should be starting with his form and attitude?
You refuse to tell yourselves this season is over already. For me this season was over before Arteta got the job, I don’t care where we end up on the table, what I care about is finally fixing our shire defense and he’s already made that solid. Till next season I can start having expectations when he gets his squad.
You lots would insult every player in the pitch, call them all sorts of names, yet you expect the coach to perform miracles and wonders with the same poor players you all know.
For me I’m glad we’re below Europa leave spot, I hope we end the season this way, I’m not gonna delude myself like the rest of you and keep acting aa if we have a balanced squad or an OK squad for series of competitions
Silly article.
Xhaka and Ceballos have been standout performers since the restart. Ceb was contender for MOTM vs Spurs as well as the previous two games. Xhaka has done nothing (major) wrong either.
Özil has had plenty of opportunities under Arteta (and Wenger and Emery) but has been a passenger. Torreira is difficult to fit in under the current setup; he neither has the creativity of Ceballos nor the passing prowess of Xhaka – two attributes Arteta values using the current formation.
Nothing to do with favourites. It’s about finding a tactical balance with the players you have available.
If I have to see another arsenal fan call for auba to play down the middle one more time….auba does not have the skillset to play down the middle. He is a player that thrives on off the ball movement however one of the poorest players on the ball. Stop this stupid agenda. As for ozil if you have watched arsenal over the past three years you would know that he has been a liability all along so it’s a no…speaking of toreira it contradicts what you are trying to say because we lack the attacking prowess that you think you want but at the same time think he has the players to do so. By playing three at the back arteta sacrificed a midfielder thus taking away from our play…this article is nothing but incorrect watch football and consider the dynamics