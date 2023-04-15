Arteta picks two Arsenal players for special praise ahead of West Ham clash

Arteta Praises Two of His Dependables; They Will No Doubt Be Keen In The London Derby

This season, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli have seen the most action for Arsenal. Ramsdale has been delivering week after week, which I suppose is standard for any Gooner. However, following his five-star performance against Liverpool last weekend, in which he made two magnificent saves to prevent Mo Salah and Ibrahim Konate from winning the match for the Reds, the match ended 2-2.

On his pre-match press conferences for the West Ham game, Arteta heaped praise on his keeper, saying Arsenal.com, “You need individuals to perform at the highest level and certainly, you need your keeper to be impressive in certain moments. You see, every team who has won titles, their goalkeeper is just a key contributor to that, and Aaron has been really, really good this season.”