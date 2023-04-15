Arteta picks two Arsenal players for special praise ahead of West Ham clash

Arteta Praises Two of His Dependables; They Will No Doubt Be Keen In The London Derby
This season, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli have seen the most action for Arsenal. Ramsdale has been delivering week after week, which I suppose is standard for any Gooner. However, following his five-star performance against Liverpool last weekend, in which he made two magnificent saves to prevent Mo Salah and Ibrahim Konate from winning the match for the Reds, the match ended 2-2.
On his pre-match press conferences for the West Ham game, Arteta heaped praise on his keeper, saying Arsenal.com, “You need individuals to perform at the highest level and certainly, you need your keeper to be impressive in certain moments. You see, every team who has won titles, their goalkeeper is just a key contributor to that, and Aaron has been really, really good this season.”
Other than Ramsdale, Martinelli also featured in Arteta’s press conference, and he could not hide how important the Brazilian is becoming for his project. About Martinelli, Arteta said, “He’s playing more games, that’s for sure. He’s got another year of experience, he’s got a huge understanding now with his teammates.
“The way he approaches every single session, the way he approaches his training, his life—he just has to be the best. When that happens, and you have the consistency that he has in how he deals with every situation in every day, only good outcomes are going to be in front of him. I’m not surprised about that, and he has still a lot of things to improve on.”
Martinelli has scored in six of his previous eight games despite appearing to lose form during the World Cup. He’s on fire and on pace for a career-high season.
If he continues to rise and deliver for Arteta, he might become the highest scoring Brazilian in a single season in the Premier League.
