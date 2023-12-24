Arteta pinpoints how Arsenal need to improve in the New Year

Arsenal has enjoyed a successful start to the 2023-24 season. They now lead the league with 40 points after 18 games. There was concern that they would lose their top spot if they lost at Anfield on Saturday; the Reds would have displaced them at the top of the standings. However, in a hard-fought game, Arsenal made sure to depart Anfield with a point.

The goal is that they will finish the year on a high by beating West Ham on December 31. In 2024, the objective should be to maintain first place and be crowned league champions in May. However, Mikel Arteta has identified an area in which his team needs to improve in order to be effective in the second half of the season.

The Arsenal manager wants his squad to be clinical, noting that they have been as dominant as they wanted to be, but haven’t buried certain chances they should have had to change some results that didn’t go their way, such as the 1-0 loss to Villa.

The Boss told Football.London: “Yeah of course there are certain things that we have to improve. Especially killing games. With the amount of dominance that we’re showing, sometimes the results have been too close and we’ve had to dig in to maintain results. That’s it. Nothing else.

“But we have sustained that level with five key players out. We lost five very, very important players for us for many months and the team still showed that level. That’s something we have to maintain, which is the quality in the squad and how willing they are to do what they do every single day.”

If Arsenal can improve their clinical play, I don’t see how they can’t win the league. Believe it or not, 2024 could be Arsenal’s year, especially if we do freshen up the squad with a new striker in January….

Daniel O

