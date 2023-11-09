Arteta plays down fears that Saka may have suffered a serious injury

Bukayo Saka limped off from Arsenal’s match against Sevilla yesterday and Gooners are afraid that they may have lost another important player to injuries.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard are already sidelined for Mikel Arteta’s men and their absence is affecting the team.

Saka has only just returned from an injury layoff and continues to show he is such a key player.

He was in terrific form against Sevilla as Arsenal moved one step closer to finishing the Champions League group stage as winners.

However, before the game ended, he limped off the pitch in scenes that will worry the club’s fans.

Arteta was then asked about his attacker at the end of the fixture and assured it was not a major problem.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘At the end, he wasn’t comfortable to carry on. Hopefully, it’s not too much but I’m really pleased with his performance.

‘I think he’s getting used to it (being kicked). I don’t think that’s going to change, especially with the way he plays and the way he attracts players, so he better get used to it because I don’t think it’s going to change.

‘It was just a kick and I was told by the physios on the radio he wasn’t happy to continue. So he will have some discomfort but hopefully, I am going to assume he will be OK.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the finest players in our squad and consistently delivers top performances.

The Englishman is a player we want to see every week, so it is very good to hear Arteta say he has not suffered a serious problem.

