Arteta – Please don’t use Havertz in midfield again, put Jesus on the wing

On the weekend Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad lost their first game of 2024 in the Premier League after 12 undefeated games. It was a tough loss to take and after being so good and consistent for months on end, came as quite a shock to everyone. Being at such a vital part in the season, the game was a must win, and the fact that Liverpool had also lost to Crystal Place 1-0 earlier in the afternoon, made the loss an even tougher one to take.
The first half for me was typical Arsenal this year and showed how much dominance and confidence we have been able to put on show, but the second half was a very different story and it really felt and looked like Aston Villa and Unai Emery had figured our system and play style out and pounced upon us.
One thing that really stood out to me when the team sheet was released was that Kai Havertz, who has no doubt been one of our best players in 2024, was put back into the midfield instead of up front as the number 9. I understand that Gabriel Jesus is back to good fitness and considering his experience and quality, it somewhat made sense that he would go back to his natural position up top, but after having a few good games on the wing, while Havertz kept his position in the middle, I didn’t quite understand why Arteta had made the sudden change to something that was clearly working.
Havertz has been unreal since the New Year and really looked to have found his feet. He did play a lot of games for us in the midfield before Jesus was injured and did play well, but it’s undeniable that he has looked better and much more fluid up top. Scoring goals and creating assists, Havertz has looked back at his best, something we hadn’t seen in a long time, and I always chalked that down to whatever was happening at Chelsea and him finding his feet in North London.
So, did Arteta moving him back to midfield against Villa cause us some troubles? Personally, I think so. For someone who has been in such great form to then be moved back into a position he isn’t as comfortable in, especially against a team like Aston Villa, who have had some great moments this season, makes no sense to me. I do think it was to accommodate Jesus, but I don’t think it was the right move.
Why fix what isn’t broken and has been clearly working well for the last few months? Jesus was playing very well out on the wing as well and with Saka, Havertz and Jesus starting up top, I think we would have scored early and maybe not lost the game.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Didn’t read the article but fully agree with the title. One was signed as a striker but is more suited as a winger, the other was signed as a midfielder but do better as a false 9. Kind of reminds me of BW who was signed as a CB but is more reliable as a RB
Daisy, You are spot on. The old adage is if it is not broken why fix it? It is not fair to make a team lose a game so as to accommodate an individual. If Jesus had to play at all, he should have been put on the left wing and Havertz left in the centre. Another change that proved costly was Zinchenko on left back. Everyone knows Zinchenko is the weak link in the team. Perhaps Zinchenko should have been in midfield. Of course we can’t recover the lost points but let it serve as a lesson for future games.
Exactly and well said.
Plenty of evidence to see that
1. Jesus is clearly not a striker; anemic at best with scoring goals, and all over the pitch position wise, leaving the wingers isolated. Drops too deep into midfield, and too involved in build up to be any threat scoring.
2. Havertz really started to blossom as a striker, scoring goals and assisting. Why would you move him to midfield to accommodate a striker that doesn’t score?
3. We played better with Zinchenko on the bench; more fluid, more dangerous, more dominating, and more solid defensively.
Zinchenko didn’t have the chemistry with the defenders and you could see that in how Gabriel played at CB. Zinchenko was out of position too often, terrible defensively,, and just added pressure on our defenders.
Bad lineup selection, made a hard match even harder against Villa with those terrible selections.
Hopefully Jesus comes off the bench for the rest of the year, Havertz only plays as a striker or not at all (Jorghino & Partey both superior midfielders), and we don’t see Zinchenko anymore this year.
Honest question is: Have we moved past Jesus and Zinchenko in the same way as City? Can they really both improve us, or pose a problem instead?
Durand I reckon more GOONERS THAN NOT WOULD BE PERFECTLY CONTENT IF BOTH of them left this summer.
Neither are effectivein anyregular amounts.
JESUS IS ALMOST ALWAYS INJURED and Zinny too. Neither has really lived to what many us hoped they would prove to when they first arrived.
Overall, though both have SOME talent , neither are good enough for a team that is improving year on tyear. I see no way at all that either will be here after, at most, ONE more season.
Hopefully, IMO, BOTH will leave this summer. There are many more regularly effective players out there who will gladly come, if given the chance.
Jon
I agree completely with you and hope that is the case this Summer. The issue is plain as day to me.
Zinchenko can’t defend, has not improved in that area, and is a constant target for opposition. He always has a mistake in him, and I think his inclusion is more costly to the team’s defense than any trickle of offensive input he brings.
Jesus plays like a headless chicken; all over the pitch, rarely up top which leaves the wingers isolated, and lacks any end product worth mentioning.
Both have taken us as far as they can, and at this point I would argue have become a weakness for our ascending team.
One can’t score even if it’s put on a plate, and the other can’t defend for his life. I don’t see how they can improve or improve our squad, so we should sell before they lose any further value.
Smirk!
Well put Daisy.
Of interest to me is wether Patey is injured again.I expected him to be integrated slowly back in the team.By now he should have been able to be starting alongside Rice,and Ode in midfield with Jorginho, Esr,and Zinchenko as ready substitutes.
Upfront Jesus,Kai and Saka start,with Martinelli, Nelson and Trossard onthe bench. Then Tomiyasu as L.b now that we have a team with no proper fullbacks. Anyway Arteta knows best.
—-Martinelli —– Havertz———Saka———
—————Rice_——–Odeguaard————
_———————Jorginho———————–
Tommy—-Gabrielle——-Saliba———-White
————————-Raya—————————
Super Subs://Trossard,,,Jesus,,,,Timber?,,,,,Kiwior,,,,,Viera
Bench warmers waiting to hit form://Partey,,,ESR,,,,,Ramsdale,,,,
Nwaneri,,,,,,,Zinchenko,,,,,,, Nketiah,,,,,,Nelson,,,,,Other Academy Players.
Currently Arteta has the full Squad. All players are available, though some lacking match fitness. We have a maximum of 9 games to go. He should avoid experiments and use the best players for each position while rotating depending on the opposition.
I hope Tomi is fit enough to start, and I would drop Jesus, and play Havertz upfront.
Arsenal need to show no fear