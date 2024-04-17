Arteta – Please don’t use Havertz in midfield again, put Jesus on the wing

On the weekend Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad lost their first game of 2024 in the Premier League after 12 undefeated games. It was a tough loss to take and after being so good and consistent for months on end, came as quite a shock to everyone. Being at such a vital part in the season, the game was a must win, and the fact that Liverpool had also lost to Crystal Place 1-0 earlier in the afternoon, made the loss an even tougher one to take.

The first half for me was typical Arsenal this year and showed how much dominance and confidence we have been able to put on show, but the second half was a very different story and it really felt and looked like Aston Villa and Unai Emery had figured our system and play style out and pounced upon us.

One thing that really stood out to me when the team sheet was released was that Kai Havertz, who has no doubt been one of our best players in 2024, was put back into the midfield instead of up front as the number 9. I understand that Gabriel Jesus is back to good fitness and considering his experience and quality, it somewhat made sense that he would go back to his natural position up top, but after having a few good games on the wing, while Havertz kept his position in the middle, I didn’t quite understand why Arteta had made the sudden change to something that was clearly working.

Havertz has been unreal since the New Year and really looked to have found his feet. He did play a lot of games for us in the midfield before Jesus was injured and did play well, but it’s undeniable that he has looked better and much more fluid up top. Scoring goals and creating assists, Havertz has looked back at his best, something we hadn’t seen in a long time, and I always chalked that down to whatever was happening at Chelsea and him finding his feet in North London.

So, did Arteta moving him back to midfield against Villa cause us some troubles? Personally, I think so. For someone who has been in such great form to then be moved back into a position he isn’t as comfortable in, especially against a team like Aston Villa, who have had some great moments this season, makes no sense to me. I do think it was to accommodate Jesus, but I don’t think it was the right move.

Why fix what isn’t broken and has been clearly working well for the last few months? Jesus was playing very well out on the wing as well and with Saka, Havertz and Jesus starting up top, I think we would have scored early and maybe not lost the game.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

