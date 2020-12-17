Arteta pleased that Arsenal ‘came back really strong’ and ‘never gave up’ against Southampton

It is worth mentioning that Southampton could have briefly gone to the top of the Premier League last night if they had beaten Arsenal, so we were expecting another tough game at the Emirates.
So when the ex-Gunner Theo Walcott put the visitors in front, we expected heads to drop, and pondered the fact that we hadn’t scored an open-play goal in over 12 hours, but the lads didn’t give up and in fact seemed to raise their game in search of the equaliser.
Just 7 minutes after the break, Aubameyang finally got his name on the scoresheet and it looked like we were back in the game, until, as usual, disaster struck when Gabriel was given his marching orders after two quick yellow cards.
But despite our usual setback, Arteta was pleased that we held on to a point, only our second in 6 League games. The boss told Arsenal.com: “Considering the fact that we played 35 minutes with 10 men, we have to take the point because we showed some resilience and character to hang in there for so long against a really dangerous team.
“But at the same time we’re disappointed because we came back after conceding the goal, we showed how much we wanted it, created some situations and at half-time we corrected a few things. We came back really strong in the game, scored a goal and then when we had the best moments, we shot ourselves in the foot. It obviously made it really hard.
“It’s very difficult to compete in this league when you play for such a long period with 10 men. When you’re struggling for the results, it makes it even more complicated but I think that the boys stood up for it and again showed a lot of character and resilience. They never gave up. After 1-0 I was worried because after this moment, you can start to see players hiding but they did the complete opposite.”
So Arteta is still seeing the pòsitives in our play depite the lack of points to show for it. Let us hope that some confidence has returned to the side and we can start pulling away from the relegation zone very quickly…
Joke of a manager.. i am looking forward to the day where we can hire a proper manager who doesn’t need 6 new players but can have good results in the league with the players at the club
Wake up already, from that dream. Which manager in mordern football can compete for silverware without changes in the team?Thats precisely the reason why Arsenal never hires world class managers – because they come with the demand of a huge transfer kitty
i dont remember talking about immediate silverware 🤔 any proper manager would be able to be in the top 8 without any single addition to our squad 😉 so if you dont understand dont bark
I’m sorry to tell you that what you are looking forward to is an Herculean task!
I agree with Mike completely, the boys were seemingly hungrier than they’ve been for a while now. Can someone please tell AUBA to please STAND UP AND Lead, and not leave to the baby of the squad who does everything for them, we need to see & the boys need to feel his leadership, I know he’s not Vincent Kompany but if there’s a time the boys need their leader, it is now, I hope he can now kick off his season.
Arsenal will lose at Goodison Park if they keep doing long clearance like that and if they still use 4-4-2. The Gunners’ confidence was very low and played very cautiously in the first half, which is a reflection of Arteta’s and the coaches’ self confidence
It’d better if Arsenal revert to their lone striker formation, so we’d have more midfielders or more defenders at Goodison Park. If Ceballos has to start, he should’ve played as a CAM
Why does he keep saying he is pleased with this shambles. It is job that is on the line and it appears he doesn’t know it. Leno said what his mates do is running around, always out of
positions, the attitude is bad, the discipline is lacking and somehow Arteta said it is ok.
He is right and I think his demands from his players are getting them agitated causing red cards, he needs to find solution to the Indiscipline in The team, there are games we should have taken 3points but red card denied us.
3 things he needs to do fast.
Get the players playing with urgency from first half, since it’s looking we are always going to get a red card in second half
Give them freedom to express themselves, albeit with discipline no loss of possession in dangerous area
Change the zone marking defensive systems, it’s not effective, just one good pass and 3/4 players are taking out. And defend from opposition half, not running off the ball back to Leno everytime
I just dont understand Arteta’s philosophy at times. What was Pepe doing in the match, Nelson would have been much better, both in defence and attack. Secondly the way we were playing in the first half was a team totally bereft of confidence and clear cut ideas Auba is so down that he does not seem to have confidence in his play. It is the duty of the Coach to instill belief and self confidence in the players and the extremely cautious approach is hurting us big. Also I agree that Ceballos must be doing the CAM job and not defend deeply as he did yesterday. I feel had it not been for the vocal presence and leadership of Louis we would have surely lost the match. And finally Arteta must do something asap about the continuous string of red cards we are receiving the players seem to be not focussed at all and Arteta must have a hard look at the red card issues.