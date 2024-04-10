Arteta pleased with his team despite Bayern Munich setback “It was a really intense match,”

I know that many Arsenal fans thought that our team would over-run Bayern Munich and take a healthy lead into the second leg of the Champions League Quarter Finals, but we are now set up for another nail-biting night when we go to the Allianz Arena, where we have only won once in our six meetings this century.

The game itself was amazing and when Bukayo Saka put us in front early on it looked like our wishes were going to be granted, but Munich are no slouches and an incredible defensive mix-up with Raya miles from his goal allowed an equalizer from Bayern against the run of play to put the Germans back level. The speed of their breakaways were incredible to watch, and Sane made a brilliant run through our ranks which ended in a penalty from Harry kane to send us into half-time 2-1 down.

But the lads came back out for the second half and were still determined to get the win and sent wave after wave of attacks where we had mant clear chances missed. Finally Arteta brought on Jesus and Trossard on with fresh legs and they helped us to finally get the equalizer. The Gunners still went all out for another, and there will be much discussion about the blatant penalty shout from Saka in the dying minutes but it was not given and the game ended with a lot of unhappy Arsenal players specially Saka himself who was dumbfounded by the refs decision.

Arteta didn’t look very happy either, but after the game he wasn’t too upset when he spoke to the madia. Arteta said: “It was a really intense match,”

“I think we started really well. We started to dominate it, to play in the opponents’ half and we generated some momentum, scored a really good goal with B. And there obviously was the moment in the match when Ben White is in front of Neuer to make it 2-0 and then the game and tie changes quickly. We didn’t [score] and then unfortunately today, we have given two very poor goals away and against a team with that individual quality, they’re going to punish you.”

“The team reacted really well,” Arteta added, “because the game can become very chaotic and you can start to lose some discipline and start to allow them to run, and in that moment, you can lose the tie.

“The team never did that, we made some changes, we were dominant again and the subs again provided a great moment that poses the tie 50-50 and now we have to go to Munich.

“We want more, and we’re going to have an amazing one in Munich, and now to recover. On Sunday we have a tough one against Villa and then we go again.”

Personally I felt it was a great game and we fully deserved to win. When we go to Munich we simply need to continue our incredible away form where we haven’t conceded for the last 5 games. The tie is far from over a far as I am concerned.

What do you think?

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.