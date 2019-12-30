Arteta pleased with the energy but disappointed with the Chelsea defeat

Mikel Arteta watched Arsenal completely control Chelsea in the first half yesterday and Frank Lampard’s team looked punch drunk and on the ropes the longer the first half went on.
But the Gunners simply couldn’t continue at the same pace in the second half and allowed the Blues to come back into the game and ultimately claim all three points in the last ten minutes. Our new coach was a bit critical of our decision-making on the pitch as we tried to hold on to our lead.
Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game: “I’m really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals, and the timing of them as well. I’m pleased with a lot of things that I’ve seen. I’m pleased with a lot of things we worked on in training that actually happened in the game, and how they bought into this. But I’m disappointed to lose the game obviously. We had to sustain that level for longer periods against a very, very physical team like Chelsea. We have to move on.
“I don’t think [it’s a lack of concentration]. We’re 1-0 up, pretty comfortable even if we were defending much deeper than I like. I cannot think about any clear chances for Chelsea before that. The decision-making happens and it will happen again for sure, but when it happens against this type of opposition you get punished.”
To be fair to the players, they were magnificent in the first half and the mentality has improved drastically, but of course our recent habit of throwing away leads when in control must have been laying on their minds.
There were, as usual, the contentious decisions from the ref and VAR, but Arteta refused to use that as an excuse. In fact when asked directly if he blamed the players or the referee, he replied: “I blame my team. We are responsible for everything we did wrong on that football pitch. The decisions we didn’t get right, obviously. The other things we cannot control or change them now.”
It was a cruel end to a great game for Arsenal fans, and our appalling record of one win in 15 games is not going to give us much hope for the New Year- We will just have to have hope for Man United’s upcoming visit, but at least there were many positive things on the pitch yesterday..
Admin Pat
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
What is quite worrying is our energy levels. The players looked knackered after about an hour.
Don’t you think this is due to the pedestrian football played under Emery? The team played at snails pace then. Yesterday they played with high energy and I hope the have enough time to recover before ManU game
COYG
We should have controlled the game better in the second half. We allowed chelsea to dominate and paid the pre. Anyway great mentality from the players after a long time. Hope we have better days to follow.
In my view it was a much better performance from us, but once Jorginho came on, they were the better team. We need 3 or 4 points from the next 2 games to ease the pressure and build a little confidence.
For all the talk of player selection, formation, energy, focus and tactics
so much comes down to individual player quality and decision making.
Both goals were conceded by the central defenders as usual.
Leno’s individual error changed the whole game.
The second goal was CB Mustafi failing to shut down Abraham on half way then again
in the area allowing the striker to turn and shoot on his strong right foot.
The club has wanted Mustafi gone for a while but as Gary Neville said the club is not yet
ready to take a financial hit to replace Mustafi nor Ozil nor Mkhi for that matter.
Saliba was bought on tick and had to be loaned back.
The one silver lining is that another of the weak central defenders Xhaka
wants out opening the way for the quality DM fans have craved for a decade.
Just let Arteta go get the player he wants. Sanllehi and Venkatsham stay out of it.