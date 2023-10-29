Arteta pleased with “the mentality and determination” of his Arsenal team after tough schedule

Arsenal beat Sheffield 5-0. On paper, Sheffield United would not have posed any problems for Arsenal, and the Gunners should have easily smashed them. Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, has indicated that he did not want his squad to “overlook” their clash with Sheffield, and that he did not want to underestimate the threat that the Blades pose. Not to be caught odd guard, the Arsenal manager says he issued a notice to his players on Thursday to make sure they were going to be at the top of their game on Saturday when Sheffield United visited the Emirates.

Fortunately, Arsenal’s players responded to Arteta’s plea. They defeated Sheffield United 5-0 in a stunning show of talent and commitment. Nketiah ended his goal drought with a hat trick, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu were the other two who joined him on the scoresheet.

On how he got his players to perform following tough games against Chelsea, where they drew 2-2, and Sevilla, where they won 2-1 in the Champions League, the Spaniard remarked on Arsenal.com, “They took the game in a really serious way because on Thursday I gave them a big alert.

“Because of the context and the difference in the game that we have to play today [compared to] the last with Manchester City, Chelsea and Sevilla, and I’m really happy [how] they approached it.

“That shows the mentality and determination the team wants, and how much they have to respect every game and every ball, because of the influence of every ball in the journey that you have to have throughout a game.

“Obviously they came from their national teams, so we beat [Manchester] City, they came from national teams, we have to go to Stamford Bridge and we did what we did in Stamford Bridge.

“Then you have to go to Seville and that’s a really, really stressful week with what they were experiencing in the last few weeks as well.

“So then you can have the tendency to [drop off] now again, we’re gonna play at home and this. That was the worst thing that we could have done to compete against this team today.”

After a disappointing end to last season, Arsenal appear determined to redeem themselves infront of Gooners. The only way they’ll be able to do so is to treat each game with the respect it deserves. We can only hope for better days for Arsenal, can’t we?

