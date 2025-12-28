Arteta praises Arsenal’s medical department after Gabriel’s return from injury

Gabriel has returned from injury after spending at least a month on the sidelines, and his availability represents a significant boost for Arsenal at a crucial stage of the season. The Brazilian’s absence was felt during his time out, and his return has been greeted with both relief and optimism within the squad. When Gabriel partners with William Saliba in central defence, Arsenal are rarely breached, giving the team a strong foundation at the back.

Beyond his defensive solidity, Gabriel also offers a major threat in the opposition penalty area during set pieces. His physical presence and timing make him a valuable asset at both ends of the pitch, adding another dimension to Arsenal’s play. Over the last three seasons, he has developed into a commanding and resilient defender, with some observers even arguing that his overall influence surpasses that of Saliba.

Gabriel’s importance to Arsenal

Gabriel has been in excellent form, and Arsenal often struggle to maintain the same level of defensive assurance when he is unavailable. His return, therefore, comes as a major lift for a team competing at the highest level. Although the defence has performed well in his absence, the competition and quality he brings are expected to raise standards even further.

Within the club, there is a strong belief that Gabriel is among the world’s top defenders. His commitment, consistency, and aggressive style have made him a key figure in the squad. His readiness to compete again strengthens Arsenal’s options and reinforces their ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.

Arteta praises recovery work

Mikel Arteta has expressed his satisfaction with the work done to accelerate Gabriel’s recovery, particularly as he had initially been expected to be sidelined for a longer period. Speaking according to the Metro, Arteta said, ‘We got Gabi earlier than expected.

‘The medical staff I think have done an incredible job. The way he pushes himself as well, and that’s what we need because we lose one and we get someone else back.’

The comments underline both the player’s determination and the effectiveness of the club’s medical team. Gabriel’s return adds depth and quality at a vital time, and his presence is set to play an important role as Arsenal continue to compete across demanding fixtures.