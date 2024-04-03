Arteta praises his fringe players for doing the job against Luton

Mikel Arteta made several changes to his team for Arsenal’s match against Luton Town this evening.

Arsenal remains in the Champions League and is engaged in a serious title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arteta risks burning out his top players if he continues to field them in every fixture and decided to rest some for the game against Luton.

It was a fixture that Arsenal had to win, but Arteta still opted to rest the likes of Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus from the start.

Players such as Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson were given the chance to shine, and they seized the opportunity.

Arsenal returned to the top without jeopardising their key players, and Arteta is pleased with the performance.

Speaking after the game, he said, as quoted by the BBC:

“We managed to rotate and freshen the team up a bit. Those who came in did really, really well.

“To have a squad they have to play. We have to make those decisions. The contribution they make to the team was very good.

“Now we recover and go again because we have Brighton away.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see that we can win games even if we rest some of our most important players, which shows everyone in the team is mentally ready to contribute to our success this term.