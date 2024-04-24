Arteta praises his players for knowing what they are playing for

Mikel Arteta has praised his Arsenal players for their performance against Chelsea after they thrashed the Blues 5-0 at the Emirates last night.

Arsenal are in a position where they cannot afford to drop points if they want to win the Premier League this season.

It was a game they had to win and Chelsea is one of the top clubs in London, so it was expected to be tough.

The Blues were keen to spoil Arsenal’s title ambitions, but they couldn’t lay a glove on Arteta’s team.

Arsenal were at their brilliant best and capitalised on most of their chances in an almost perfect display.

Arteta is particularly proud of his team, especially because they understand the importance of continuing to win matches.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“I congratulated the players for making our supporters happy in a big London derby and it was a joy to watch them play. It’s onto Spurs now.

“They know what we’re playing for. They are so excited and at it. Even the players that haven’t played much have been outstanding and that holds the team together. My job is to keep challenging and be demanding of them but to also make them believe they can do it because that is a very important thing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game was supposed to be a tough fixture for us, but our players showed they were far better than Chelsea with that convincing victory.