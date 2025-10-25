Arteta praises his star as one of the best in the world

Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Magalhaes as one of the best defenders in the world, highlighting his ability to dominate both defensive and attacking areas of the pitch. The Brazilian centre-back has developed an outstanding partnership with William Saliba at Arsenal over recent seasons, providing stability and leadership at the back while contributing significantly to the team’s attacking threat.

Gabriel has proven particularly effective from set-pieces, scoring important goals and making it difficult for opponents to concede dead-ball situations against the Gunners. His aerial ability and timing have earned him recognition as one of the top defenders globally in terms of attacking the ball. Other clubs often express admiration for his qualities, with many wishing they had a player of his calibre in their squads. Arteta is fully aware of the value he brings to Arsenal and considers him a world-class asset.

Gabriel’s Influence on the Team

As Arsenal prepare for upcoming fixtures, Gabriel remains a key figure capable of influencing matches at both ends of the pitch. His presence extends beyond defensive duties, as he communicates effectively with teammates, directs the back line, and sets an example through his body language and leadership.

Speaking as cited by Hayters, Arteta said, “If you ask me what I want from my centre-back, I want somebody who dominates both boxes and masters that. Gabriel can do that. He defends like a world-class defender, and he attacks like a world-class attacker. When you look at his presence, the way he leads the team, the way he talks to people, his body language, there’s a lot to like. It’s no coincidence that he has evolved into one of the best centre-backs in the world.”

Standing Out in a Talented Squad

Arsenal boasts exceptional talent throughout its squad, yet Gabriel frequently stands out due to his combination of defensive solidity, attacking threat, and leadership qualities. His evolution into a complete centre-back has not only strengthened Arsenal’s defence but also enhanced their attacking options, making him a vital player for Mikel Arteta and a key contributor to the team’s ambitions this season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…