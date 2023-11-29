Arteta praises his team’s resilience but wants Arsenal to score early goals

Arsenal haven’t been as dominating in games as they were last season, and they aren’t getting the early goals they did last season. Mikel Arteta wants his squad to score early in their next games, indicating that he dislikes late goals. Early goals, according to the Spaniard, make it easier for his squad to triumph in style.

In an interview with Arsenal.com, he expressed his desire for his squad to score early, despite his team’s toughness in fighting for a win.

Arteta said, “I’d prefer to score three in the first half; we had some big chances and we got a goal disallowed, but if you don’t, the team needs that resilience to find a way to win.”

Although a win is a win, scoring early is vital because it establishes the tempo of the game and allows the team to play their game without being forced to.

The Gunners presently sit atop the table, and if keeping that position requires them to do something new, they had better do it.

Arteta’s statements are no doubt a reminder of his desire for his team to be devoted in order to succeed. With their win over the Bees, the Gunners climbed to the top of the league; they are a point ahead of City and can now set the pace in the title race. The next few weeks will be interesting to see how they guard their position at the top of the league.

Darren N

