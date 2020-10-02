Arteta praises Leno and explains why Martinez was sold

Bernd Leno was absolutely outstanding in last night’s victory on penalties at Anfield last night, saving two Liverpool spot-kicks in the process.
To be fair, Leno has lñooked a bit rusty lately and there were many articles suggesting that Arsenal had sold the wrong keeper, but there will be no-one suggesting that this morning after Leno was easily man of the match last night.
Obviously Arteta was asked about Leno after the game, and he responded: “We had two fantastic goalkeepers and they were both performing really well. Bernd, before he had the injury, and then Emi when he came in.
“But we had to make a decision and I think it was a moment when Emi needed the next step and financially it was a really interesting proposal for us. We need to manage the resources that we have to strengthen the team. I am really happy for Bernd and for his performance, the character that he’s shown tonight. It was really helpful to get us through to the next round.”
Normally it would have been Martinez in goal last night as it was a cup game, but Arteta made it clear that new signing Alex Runarsson was not yet ready to take his place in the side. “When Emi left, we were looking for a second goalkeeper. We were in the market and it took a little bit longer than expected to get that position filled in, so Alex came in and has only been with us a week and had a small issue as well. Again, in time things will evolve and Alex will be more comfortable here and they will both play.”
So, thanks to Leno for last night, and it seems like he has got all his confidence back. Also it is good that Arteta has made it clear that Martinez decided he “needed the next step”, so maybe we can now accept that he has gone and get behind Leno from now on…
Been reading Saliva could head back to France on loan. Very good move.
Amidst all the whinings and moaning from fans questioning why he doesn’t play, why Arteta leaves him out and stuff. Apparently he lost his mother this past May, and he’s been going through a whole lot of stuff since then, it doesn’t help that at 19 after losing his mom, he’s in another country all alone.
All of this is what Arteta was always talking about whenever he says Saliba needs time settle.
Sending him back to France, closer to family would do a whole lot of good for the lad.
He’s 19 so he’ll need all of that.
As fans sometimes we ask dumb questions and say stuff without knowing the whole truth. All of the whole questioning Arteta, turns out he’s only protecting the boy and shielding him from pressure at this stage.
Also when you look at fans expectations, it’s more ridiculous that people expected him to come in and walk into the team like Van Djik
Any news on aour or partey eddie ?
Wait for it today..
Just know Aouar ain’t going to PSG.
Partey would be later
I was very pleased with leno last nigh. Stella performance. Alot of people have been second guessing him and forgetting that last season he was out 2nd best player behind auba before injury. I do agree however that he is not the best at playing from the back. However, martinez didn’t always play from the back. I think arteta and leno need to talk about that as I feel that this will continue to cost us games jn the future. Lets mix it up and do some route 1 etc
Arteta don’t even need to explain anything. Any sane person would know that was the best outcome for all individual involved.
Only few days ago an ex player publicly said Leno isn’t top 4 GK material. I was baffled. Sometimes people talk as if the vocal chord connected to their brain is disconnected.
Being a pundit doesn’t mean you have to be dumb, as saying Leno isn’t top 4 material is dumb because other than Alison I’m struggling to see what goalkeeper Leno can’t stand toe to toe with.
Even Ederson is a poor shot stopper compared to Leno.
Also I hardly read fans talk bout the fact that Ederson was topping the list of errors that led to goals last season, but when the name is Leno. Everyone suddenly gets a boner and starts spewing trash