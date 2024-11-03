Arteta praises Nwaneri despite Newcastle loss – Should he start against Inter Milan?

After a 1-0 loss to Newcastle, Arsenal hopes to react, and what better way to do so than by defeating Inter Milan at the San Siro? The match against Newcastle highlighted Arsenal’s lack of creativity and their struggles without Martin Odegaard‘s contributions.

Going to the Inter Milan game with the same starting lineup will be shocking. Arteta needs to implement changes and infuse his team with creativity. If Martin Odegaard is not available, it is obvious who Arteta should look at for creativity.

For weeks, we’ve suggested that Ethan Nwaneri should be the one to fill in for Odegaard, given Arteta let Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe go as he thought the teenager was ready, but the Arsenal technical bench hasn’t hinted they feel so.

In the match against Preston, the Hale End star led Arsenal’s attack, causing chaos in the Championship side’s defense with nearly every play he executed. Given the physical and aggressive nature of Newcastle’s midfield, it’s understandable that the teenager didn’t start, but ultimately, his introduction was necessary to attempt orchestrating something in the final third.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have the brightest of cameos, but he showed his intent. The 17-year-old midfielder has made headlines for his extraordinary skill and maturity on the field, and Arteta feels he has the potential to shine at one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs.

If the Arsenal manager believes this, it would be understandable for him to start Nwaneri against Inter if Odegaard was unavailable.

After the Newcastle game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for Nwaneri, telling Arsenal.com, “He needs to see that he can fly and don’t clip any wings.

“At 17 years old, to be in a position like he is in at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, I think sums up really well the level that he has.”

Arsenal’s next starting lineup cannot include Leandro Trossard, who had a poor performance against Newcastle. With Serie A teams not as intense as those in the Premier League, Nwaneri’s outstanding technical talent would shine bright against Inter.

A creative midfielder is essential for success (as demonstrated on Saturday). Every team in the world requires a player who can receive the ball and make those key passes; it is tricky to win games without it.

All Gooners agree we’re missing Odegaard, but Nwaneri is clearly the next best choice. Arteta, please, trust the boy.

