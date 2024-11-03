Arteta praises Nwaneri despite Newcastle loss – Should he start against Inter Milan?

After a 1-0 loss to Newcastle, Arsenal hopes to react, and what better way to do so than by defeating Inter Milan at the San Siro? The match against Newcastle highlighted Arsenal’s lack of creativity and their struggles without Martin Odegaard‘s contributions.
Going to the Inter Milan game with the same starting lineup will be shocking. Arteta needs to implement changes and infuse his team with creativity. If Martin Odegaard is not available, it is obvious who Arteta should look at for creativity.
For weeks, we’ve suggested that Ethan Nwaneri should be the one to fill in for Odegaard, given Arteta let Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe go as he thought the teenager was ready, but the Arsenal technical bench hasn’t hinted they feel so.
In the match against Preston, the Hale End star led Arsenal’s attack, causing chaos in the Championship side’s defense with nearly every play he executed. Given the physical and aggressive nature of Newcastle’s midfield, it’s understandable that the teenager didn’t start, but ultimately, his introduction was necessary to attempt orchestrating something in the final third.
Unfortunately, he didn’t have the brightest of cameos, but he showed his intent. The 17-year-old midfielder has made headlines for his extraordinary skill and maturity on the field, and Arteta feels he has the potential to shine at one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs.
If the Arsenal manager believes this, it would be understandable for him to start Nwaneri against Inter if Odegaard was unavailable.
After the Newcastle game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for Nwaneri, telling Arsenal.com, “He needs to see that he can fly and don’t clip any wings.
“At 17 years old, to be in a position like he is in at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, I think sums up really well the level that he has.”
Arsenal’s next starting lineup cannot include Leandro Trossard, who had a poor performance against Newcastle. With Serie A teams not as intense as those in the Premier League, Nwaneri’s outstanding technical talent would shine bright against Inter.
A creative midfielder is essential for success (as demonstrated on Saturday). Every team in the world requires a player who can receive the ball and make those key passes; it is tricky to win games without it.
All Gooners agree we’re missing Odegaard, but Nwaneri is clearly the next best choice. Arteta, please, trust the boy.
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I’m getting sick of hearing Arteta wax lyrical about Nwaneri and then continually benching him.
He did the same with Smith Row, and we all saw what happened there didn’t we.
Start playing Nwaneri from the start, he can hardly do worse than the current joker’s can he.
As the saying goes, if your good enough, your old enough.
You said my mind. Ma is just deceiving those who wants to be deceived. EN started 2 games and did well in both but doesn’t deserve to start but “he’s pushing”
I fill MA, Zinchenko & GJ have done their best, but their best can’t deliver the trophies we crave for. The earlier we understand, the better for us, if we truly want to end nearly syndrome
He had half an hour yesterday and wasn’t able to make an impression, but that’s probably due to his team mates not giving him the ball too often. I doubt that he’ll start against Inter, but I’m sure he’ll get some game time, and again against Chelsea.
He’s got it in him, with time he’ll break out with a bang.
I have been suggesting starting the kid from the Southampton game and haven’t changed my stance, despite a few ranting.
The question must now be ask, if not now when ?
That’s Simple, the next Carabao game