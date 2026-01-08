Arteta praises one Arsenal man for his fine form

Leandro Trossard was initially expected to face limited game time this season after Arsenal strengthened their attacking options in the summer transfer window. The Belgian forward, however, has defied those expectations and emerged as one of the most influential players in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Trossard’s impact on Arsenal’s success

While some believed that the club’s investment in younger forwards might reduce his role, Trossard has been a key contributor across all competitions. His creativity, work rate and technical ability have helped Arsenal maintain consistency in the Premier League and in Europe, providing the team with a different dimension in attack.

If he continues his current form, Trossard is likely to depart the club as a hero, leaving behind a legacy of important performances and crucial contributions. His presence on the pitch has been vital in helping the Gunners sustain momentum and achieve results, and it is clear that both teammates and management value his influence.

Arteta praises Trossard’s consistency

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s game against Liverpool, Arteta highlighted Trossard’s exceptional consistency and understanding of the team’s style. Addressing the former Brighton man’s performances, he told Arsenal Media, “I think his level of understanding and consistency, he’s got ability. But the level of consistency he’s showing this season in particular, I think, has been exceptional. I think he’s really clicking with the team in every aspect of the game and he’s a player that provides something different to what we have.”

Arteta’s remarks explain the significance of Trossard’s role in Arsenal’s squad. Beyond his technical skill, the Belgian offers versatility and intelligence, allowing the team to operate effectively in a variety of attacking scenarios. His contributions this season have demonstrated that experience, consistency, and adaptability remain as valuable as youthful potential in achieving success at the highest level.