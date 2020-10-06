Arteta predicted to make formation change after landing Partey

Mirror Sport is tipping Mikel Arteta to make a switch to 4-3-3 now that he has finally landed Thomas Partey.

The Gunners had chased the signature of the former Atletico man all summer as they looked to bolster their team.

He was always the club’s first choice with Arteta of the belief that the Ghanaian will be perfect for shielding his defence as well as launching new attacks.

The midfielder has finally joined after the Gunners paid his release clause on deadline day.

He will be a major addition to the Gunners’ first team and he is expected to hit the ground running straight away.

Arsenal has mostly used a 3-4-3 formation for much of the time that Arteta has been at the club, but Partey will help the Spaniard adopt a 4-3-3.

This is because, the report claims, a midfield trio of Partey, Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos is considered perfect for both shielding the club’s defence as well as creating chances for the club’s attackers.

Partey is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe and he will be expected to help Arsenal cover even more blades of grass when he starts playing for them.