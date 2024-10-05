Arteta predicts a “tough game” against Southampton – I predict a landslide!

Arsenal fans should expect a goal feast against Southampton but that’s not what Mikel Arteta is saying

Arsenal will be looking to put pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City above them in the Premier League tomorrow against Southampton, but that shouldn’t be too hard especially in terms of goalscoring.

The Saints are currently sat 19th in the Premiership following promotion back to the top-flight of English football last season, after winning the Championship playoff final 1-0, over Leeds United at Wembley in late May.

Russell Martin’s men are also yet to win a game all season after six 2024/25 Premier League matchdays, they’ve also been letting in goals for fun conceding the third joint highest number of strikes (12) out of all 20 sides in the table.

At the other end of the division Arsenal are the third highest scoring side with 12 goals this campaign.

The Gunners could make great use of Saints shocking defence which have given away three goals in half of their league games already. They only went and did it again on Monday after being beaten with ease 3-1 by AFC Bournemouth (their Premiership South Coast rivals) away from home. The other two occasions which saw Saints gift away that same number of goals during a match in the league this season, was when they were defeated hands down 3-1 by Brentford in London and 3-1 again on home soil at St.Mary’s by Manchester United.

However after being spoken to during his press conference today, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta denied the fact that tomorrow’s game might be a walk in the park at The Emirates.

The Spaniard mentioned: ”We know the significance and difficulty of the match. Last week the tough schedule that we have was proven, and any opponent can cause you problems.”

He further stated: “We know the quality of Southampton and in my opinion, they’re a team who are extremely well-coached. They have a clear philosophy, and they’ve been very unlucky not to have many more points. It will be very tough.”

I know that we thought we were in for an easy 3 points last week until it all fell apart, and yes it’s worth remembering that on their last visit to the Emirates, Southampton were two goals up after 20 minutes!

But I think Arteta and the boys will have learned from that and all our planets will align together to see us play the perfect game today.

What do you think?

Liam Harding

