Arteta prepared to do whatever it takes to end Liverpool’s dominance of Anfield Fixtures

Mikel Arteta is prepared to forget about Arsenal’s cultural way of playing the game if it brings the win against top teams like Liverpool.

The Spaniard has been a major uplift for the Emirates side with his appointment helping the Gunners to become more competitive again.

They were almost in relegation trouble when he was named their manager last year and he helped them to win the FA Cup and they have added the Community Shield to their list of achievements this year as well.

The Gunners have also earned huge wins against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea within the last few months.

However, Arsenal hasn’t won at Anfield in eight years and their last victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side at that ground came in 2012 when Arteta was still a player.

They face the Reds in the Premier League today and Arteta is prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure victory including allowing the Reds to play, while his team hit them on the counter.

Arteta insists as quoted by The Sun: “I’m here to win and my job is finding ways to do it.

“Sometimes it’s what you want to do as a coach and sometimes it’s what you’re allowed to do with the levels of players and performance that the top teams can do against you.

“In the games against Liverpool, City and against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, we obviously had very long periods where we had to defend deeper than we would like to.

“So we have to find scenarios to prepare for that and if I propose something very difficult that would expose our team right now, I wouldn’t be acting in the best interests of the club or the players.

“We have to be able to adapt and the players we have available can change our game plan.

“Playing only one way doesn’t work in football anymore unless you are superior to the opponent all the time.”