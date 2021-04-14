Arteta prepared to give William Saliba another chance to prove his worth

Mikel Arteta will have a look at William Saliba during the next preseason to see if the defender is ready to play for his team.

The Gunners signed the French youngster in 2019 from Saint Etienne and allowed him to remain with them for the rest of the campaign.

That season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and he returned to Arsenal in the summer having missed several months of competitive action.

Although he is highly regarded, Arteta remained unconvinced and he spent the first half of the season playing for Arsenal’s reserve side.

He left in the last transfer window to join Nice on loan for the rest of the campaign and has been given more playing time at the French side.

He walked straight into their starting XI and has been an ever-present in their team since he joined.

Fans have been watching him deliver some fine performances in France and some will be wondering why Arteta thought he wasn’t ready to start playing for the Gunners.

This summer will be an important one for him and Football London says he has impressed Arteta while out on loan.

The Arsenal manager has now decided that he will get chances to stake a claim for a place in the team during the next preseason.