Arteta proclaims that Arsenal need a record number of points to take the title from Man City

Arteta reveals the points tally Arsenal require to win PL

Arsenal have continued their fine form of last season into this season, by winning 10 out of their 14 league outings.

That has placed the North London outfit at the top of the Premier League charts on 33 points, above heavyweights Liverpool and Man City.

Even though the London side is not ‘The Favourite’ to win the league, they have shown in the previous two campaigns that they are not far from that conversation either.

Last season, with 84 points, they missed out on the title by six points, finishing five points behind Pep Guardiola’s City. It is clear from the past few seasons that if Arsenal intend to dethrone the Manchester club from the PL title, they will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

The highest ever points total for an Arsenal side was the Invincibles who gathered 90 points for the Golden Trophy.

In the end, the tally of winning the league since 2018 has been: 100, 98, 99, 86, 93, and 89. Barring one season, The Sky Blues have lifted the title every single time.

Ahead of the Gunners’ clash with newly promoted Luton Town, the Arsenal boss was asked about what it will take to get red ribbons around the Premier League trophy come May.

“Do I have a target? Yes. 96-100 I think you win the league. That is the cushion,” said the Spaniard tactician. Based on Arteta’s logic, his team can only afford to drop nine more points this season.

The red side of North London have shown several weaknesses this campaign and if Arteta wants to achieve that tremendous feat, strengthening the squad in the winter should not be up for discussion.

Central midfield is one area where Arsenal need more strong backup in. While providing more competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli is a necessity rather than a want.

It’s true that there are still things that need serious attention. But it’s also true that Arsenal are better placed to win the title this season than they were last season.

Writer – Yash Bisht

