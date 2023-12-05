Arteta proclaims that Arsenal need a record number of points to take the title from Man City

Arteta reveals the points tally Arsenal require to win PL
Arsenal have continued their fine form of last season into this season, by winning 10 out of their 14 league outings.
That has placed the North London outfit at the top of the Premier League charts on 33 points, above heavyweights Liverpool and Man City.
Even though the London side is not ‘The Favourite’ to win the league, they have shown in the previous two campaigns that they are not far from that conversation either.
Last season, with 84 points, they missed out on the title by six points, finishing five points behind Pep Guardiola’s City. It is clear from the past few seasons that if Arsenal intend to dethrone the Manchester club from the PL title, they will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat.
The highest ever points total for an Arsenal side was the Invincibles who gathered 90 points for the Golden Trophy.
In the end, the tally of winning the league since 2018 has been: 100, 98, 99, 86, 93, and 89. Barring one season, The Sky Blues have lifted the title every single time.
Ahead of the Gunners’ clash with newly promoted Luton Town, the Arsenal boss was asked about what it will take to get red ribbons around the Premier League trophy come May.
“Do I have a target? Yes. 96-100 I think you win the league. That is the cushion,” said the Spaniard tactician. Based on Arteta’s logic, his team can only afford to drop nine more points this season.
The red side of North London have shown several weaknesses this campaign and if Arteta wants to achieve that tremendous feat, strengthening the squad in the winter should not be up for discussion.
Central midfield is one area where Arsenal need more strong backup in. While providing more competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli is a necessity rather than a want.
It’s true that there are still things that need serious attention. But it’s also true that Arsenal are better placed to win the title this season than they were last season.
Writer – Yash Bisht
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The write rhinself show that we have already droped none points from a possible 42. He then says we can only drop another nine bu tthis time from a possible72 remaining, although YASH attribures that figure to Arteta logic.
But Yash HIMSELF then says that we are better placed to win the title than we were last season, despite us having four fewer this season at this stage , than last season.
He presumably then believes City will themselves finish with FAR FEWER POINTS than the 89 they had last season.
An interesting point of view and NOT one I share! But time alone will share.
It could be argued and sensibly too that best defences win titles, which would be a plus for us. But scoring fewer goals could mean more draws compared with more wins, as in last season.
Personally, I much believe our lesser depth of squad, compared with City, will again trip us up in the second half of this season , like last time.
I hope Arteta’s not taking his eye off Liverpool. It’s all very well measuring ourselves against City, but it looks more & more like a three team race this season.