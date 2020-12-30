Arteta promised backing in January “calculations are being made”

Arsenal fans are used to being extremely disappointed during January transfer windows, but it looks like this year could be different for a change. Mikel Arteta has already said that the transfer plans have all been made and it is now up to Edu to take those plans to fruition when the window opens.

And now we have even more reason to expect some movement, as Phil McNulty in the BBC has now also revealed that Arteta that has promised spending money in January.

The report says:

Manager Mikel Arteta has been promised support by technical director Edu; financial calculations are being made. As Arsenal look at their budget and consider their options, will January be the time they finally manage to get the expensive Mesut Ozil off their wage bill?

Arsenal may have now had a couple of wins to give Arteta a bit of relief from the building pressure on him, but with his big summer signing Thomas Partey only managing two full games since his arrival, and with the lack of any experienced playmaker, it is obvious that the Gunners need more bodies in the midfield areas.

But, just as importantly, Arteta doesn’t just need to get Ozil off the wage bill, we need at least two more departures just so we can register any new arrival….

let’s hope for a great January, in more ways than one!