Arteta promises Arsenal fans a “crucial summer” to go to the next level”

Many Gooners are left disappointed at the thought that they gifted their main rivals the title. It hurts, but even so, it’s time to look forward.

So what’s there to look forward to? Arteta has indirectly assured Gooners this summer that they can expect him to spend big to add quality to his squad after seeing his side lose to Nottingham Forest, a loss that saw City bag their third league title in a row. There’s an agreement that Arsenal couldn’t match City’s quality in depth, hence the need to splash the cash this summer to bridge that gap.

“To go to the next level is going to be a crucial summer for us,” Arteta said as per the Guardian. “That is for sure.

“First of all, to make sure that we maintain everything that we have at the club right now.

“That we maintain expectations, that we maintain enthusiasm and energy that is around the place, and we have a proper preparation to fulfil the objectives and the challenges that we will have next season.”

If the Kroenke’s are ready to support Arteta, they can provide the funds for deals for Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, a top striker, and a top centre-back, if not a right-back. What would be your dream signings this summer, apart from the Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo deals?

For me, if Cancelo and Victor Osimhen (or any reliable centre-forward) can follow the two midfielders through the “incoming’s door”, that would be my dream summer.

Sam P

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first clip where Alfie and Rob predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

