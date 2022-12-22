Arteta promises new signings for Arsenal in the transfer window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists they will be active in the next transfer window and will sign players who can improve their team if any are available.

The Gunners remain one of the in-form clubs in Europe this season after spending much of the campaign at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s men wanted to sign a new midfielder on deadline day and failed to get one through the door. They have also lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury, which should prompt them to bolster their squad.

The Spaniard has now confirmed they will look for good players on the market. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘We are going to be active, and active means that we are always looking to strengthen the team. This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window, and we have to do that.

‘I think it is really important, but then we have to get the right profile, the right player and a player that is really going to impact the team and take us to the next level.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

January is not usually the best time to find new talents, but if you are at the top of the Premier League table and aiming to win the league, you will want to strengthen your squad at every opportunity you get.

Hopefully, we will find good players on the market before the window shuts.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson’s sad interview before his heart-breaking injury.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids