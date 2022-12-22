Arteta promises new signings for Arsenal in the transfer window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists they will be active in the next transfer window and will sign players who can improve their team if any are available.
The Gunners remain one of the in-form clubs in Europe this season after spending much of the campaign at the top of the Premier League table.
Mikel Arteta’s men wanted to sign a new midfielder on deadline day and failed to get one through the door. They have also lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury, which should prompt them to bolster their squad.
The Spaniard has now confirmed they will look for good players on the market. He said via The Daily Mail:
‘We are going to be active, and active means that we are always looking to strengthen the team. This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window, and we have to do that.
‘I think it is really important, but then we have to get the right profile, the right player and a player that is really going to impact the team and take us to the next level.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
January is not usually the best time to find new talents, but if you are at the top of the Premier League table and aiming to win the league, you will want to strengthen your squad at every opportunity you get.
Hopefully, we will find good players on the market before the window shuts.
This does sounds like the meeting at the Rams was successful, but what we already know is that atleast £25 mil was left in the war chest that we tried to sign Douglass Luiz with, now if we are to believe the report published by Football London on the 16th of December where Calciomercato told the Midnite €120 mil (£105 mil) will be the gunners budget.
In today’s market £105 mil is not a lot , if one contemplating bringing in three quality players that would instantly improve the team, as Bellingham alone could absorb all that funds in one go.
They are still quality players that our shoe string budget could still afford, and would improve us as well, below are three such players
Savic £ 55 .mil
Ivan Toney £25 mil
Danilo £ 25 mil
The inclusion of those three would add depth and improve us no doubt about that.
I highly doubt it would be that much, I mean where do they even get this info from. Probably nade up.
If they want to push though one or two signings are needed.
I don’t think we will get who people expect us to get though.
I am excited to see ESR in action