Arteta promises changes to his line up in the very near future

After seeing his players draw 2-2 at home to Fulham, Mikel Arteta has hinted that he will be ruthless in his line-up selection to get the best out of his team.

The Spaniard praised the impact his subs (Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah) against Fulham had on the team, hinting that those who believe they are guaranteed a starting spot are in for a rude shock.

“It’s difficult to leave all the players out,” said Arteta via Arsenal.com. “When I see the bench, there are a lot of players who still haven’t played, but in two weeks that’s going to be a completely different scenario and we are prepared for that.

There’s been a call for the Arsenal boss to bench Kai Havertz. There have been calls for him to offer Gabriel, who’s been relegated to the bench, his spot in the starting eleven to play alongside William Saliba in defence. Against Fulham, the Gunners needed to be more clinical; they wasted a lot of chances.

Hopefully, lessons have been learned, and Arteta will make the big decisions he should make. Up next for Arsenal is a game against Manchester United. All eyes will be on which Arsenal line-up Arteta will deploy.

The players he uses in that game could end up being his first-choice starting eleven if they beat the Red Devils, like they did last season at the Emirates.

