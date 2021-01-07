Arteta promises first January transfer to be announced “very soon”

Arsenal fans are expecting a very busy January transfer window for a change, and we have already seen the departures of Sokratis, Kolasinac, Matt Macey and William Saliba from the Emirates.

But the fans are also keen to see new arrivals, and the announcement regarding Omar Rekik has been expected ever since the first day of the transfer window, as we knew he was on his way here over three weeks ago when he told us he was flying to Arsenal.

But still nothing official has been forthcoming from Arsenal, and it was no surprise that Mikel Arteta was asked in today’s press conference whether we can expect an official notice, especially as Rekik has been seen in the training ground lately.

The boss said on Arsenal.com: “We will announce it when we possibly can, he is a young talent that we have been following for a while that has a really bright future, but we will give more details when we can.”

And when pressed on whether it could be today, he replied evasively: “I don’t know! Very soon.”

So we have no idea why Rekik has been in London for talks for three weeks and has not yet signed a contract. I can’t see any PR reasons why the announcement would be delayed, does anyone else have any theories?