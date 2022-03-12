Arteta promises Lacazette talks at end of season

It would appear that Mikel Arteta’s clear out of all the older and underused Arsenal players is nearly complete, and with Alexandre Lacazette’s contract finishing this summer, it was thought that our oldest remaining player (one month older than Cedric) would be looking for one big final contract before he retires.

There is no doubt that there will be many suitors considering he is still playing at a very high standard, although his prowess as a goal scorer seems to have waned, but he more than makes up for this with his work-rate and myriad assists.

Mikel Arteta has been asked many times whether Arsenal would offer the Frenchman an extension, but the Boss admitted yesterday that they would not be making any decisions until the end of the season.

Arteta told Arsenal.com: “Yeah, we have discussions as you know and at the end of the season, once we know where we are, we will make a decision all together. I don’t want anyone to think about something else that is not that. The decision, we agreed, is to do it in the summer and we’re going to do it as soon as the season is finished.”

The fact is that, if Arsenal finally guarantee European fotball next season as seems likely, Arteta will need a much larger squad to handle all the extra games, and with quite a few players expected to move on anyway, it would he helpful to have one less player that needs replacing.

One thing is for sure, Arsenal fans are guaranteed to have a very exciting summer transfer window!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four