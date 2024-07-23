Arteta promises many more Arsenal signings this summer “we are very short”

You can hear the frustration from some of our Just Arsenal readers that we are not seeing lots of star names being brought in in time for the start of the new season, especially with the neverending delay to the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.

But we have to understand that with the Euros and Copa America there has been hardly any transfer business discussed so as not to interfere with concentation needed for such big tournaments, but now that players are returning from their holidays we can expect to see a massive increase in business across the board.

To be honest, I was only expecting maybe just a few signings this summer, but with (hopefully) a few sales to be replaced as well, there may well be many more players incoming than I expected.

Mikel Arteta certainly raised my expectations when he spoke to the media ahead of our opening match against Bournemouth on our American tour. He was asked if he could give any transfer updates and replied: “No unfortunately not, but we know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources, especially in terms of numbers where we are very short. We will try our best but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have and make them better.”

We all know that Arteta rarely gives anything away out our transfer business until the deals are as good as done, but the fact that he has told us that we are very short “in terms of numbers” must mean that we can still expect an exciting transfer window, despite the slow start….

