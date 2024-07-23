Arteta promises many more Arsenal signings this summer “we are very short”

You can hear the frustration from some of our Just Arsenal readers that we are not seeing lots of star names being brought in in time for the start of the new season, especially with the neverending delay to the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.
But we have to understand that with the Euros and Copa America there has been hardly any transfer business discussed so as not to interfere with concentation needed for such big tournaments, but now that players are returning from their holidays we can expect to see a massive increase in business across the board.
To be honest, I was only expecting maybe just a few signings this summer, but with (hopefully) a few sales to be replaced as well, there may well be many more players incoming than I expected.
Mikel Arteta certainly raised my expectations when he spoke to the media ahead of our opening match against Bournemouth on our American tour. He was asked if he could give any transfer updates and replied: “No unfortunately not, but we know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources, especially in terms of numbers where we are very short. We will try our best but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have and make them better.”
We all know that Arteta rarely gives anything away out our transfer business until the deals are as good as done, but the fact that he has told us that we are very short “in terms of numbers” must mean that we can still expect an exciting transfer window, despite the slow start….
“We are slow and late in the market”
I don’t see coming ins without clearing the unwanted. Unless one of partey, esr, zinchecko and viera leaves, I don’t think we will get another midfielder. Likewise the likes of Nketia and Nelson need to go before another forward is purchased. The problem is we have big squad but only 15 players that are useful to MA and most of them are on higher wages that most team cannot afford. I am more worried about midfield if they let partey go late in the window and all of our target for his replacements are gone or too expensive for us. They need to decide his future asap or we might end up relying on aging Jorgihno more than we need to.
Strangely enough, the tournaments mentioned, along with the pre season friendlies, haven’t stopped manure from strengthening their squad and it didn’t take weeks of wrangling to get the deals done either!!
MA’s comments do validate my opinion that he is in control of the club at every level and I’m sure we’ll see movement sooner rather than later.
Man U is at different level to Arsenal at the moment, and targeting a different level of players who may be easier to sign. It’s also worth noting that many believe they massively overpaid for Yoro. Obviously if you are willing to overpay you’ll get deals done faster.
However,this overpaying for players hasn’t benefited them in the past and it’s not something worth emulating.Plus the lad wasn’t involved in any tournament unlike most of our rumoured targets.A better comparison would be our direct rivals City and Liverpool who haven’t done much either.
Onyango, many believe we overpaid for Havertz, so what’s your point?
Manure wanted him and another player as well, so they went and got them.
Liverpool have a new manager who I suspect is finding his feet in the role, while assessing his players
City have already been active in the market place and their level, as you put it, is different to ours.
MA has stated that we’re light in certain positions and that he’s working on that – all I pointed out, once again, was that united have done business, (both in and out by the way) despite the reasons put forward in the article.
If you agree with the article, that’s fine by me and I’m sure we’re both certain that Mikel and Edu will strengthen the squad, while selling those players he doesn’t want.
Let’s watch it unfold.
We are going to be making at least 5 signings, that’s if Partey doesn’t leave.
1 attacker, 1 midfielder, 1 left back, 2 goalkeepers.
Those are always the fake stories for arsenal. Arteta is just like Wenger, he identifies millions of players and prefer to buy only one. Any player that doesn’t join us during the preseason will never join us again. Arteta and Wenger are the same. They sign the players they need during preseason.
We need someone who can pair well with Declan Rice in the middle of the park, reducing the manager’s reliance on Jorginho, who is in the twilight years of his career and Partey, who cannot be trusted to remain fit and available. And that to me is Eberechi Eze. Bring a young striker like Brian Bobby of Ajax.
Let’s just wait and see what happens. We can’t judge MA until the window closes. He has got us some decent to very good players since he arrived ie. Rice, Partey, Havertz, White, Timber, Odegaard, Gabs, Trossard, Viera, Raya, etc
MA has built a fine team. I’m excited about the players he will bring in. Don’t know who or when but i am hopeful that he will bring us talent that will improve us
The latest injury to Tomi is a blow which could necessitate the retention of Kwior and Zinchenko particularly in view of the delays in bringing in Calafiori.In the same way, the absence of a new central midfielder means that we may have to forget about cashing in on Partey in this window, which, at the end of the day may not be a bad thing.No doubt a lot of negotiations are taking place behind closed doors and let’s hope they bear fruit in the course of the next few weeks.
Amen to that Grandad!!